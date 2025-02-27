Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman addressed the ongoing criticism directed at defenseman Evan Bouchard from fans and analysts.

Bouchard has faced scrutiny this season for his performance, with many pointing to his turnovers and defensive mistakes. Many have pointed fingers at him for some bad turnovers and defensive mistakes

In a recent podcast with NHL insider Frank Seravalli, Stan Bowman acknowledged the criticism but defended his player, arguing that much of it is unfair.

The Oilers GM suggested that EvBouchard's mistakes might be magnified due to the spotlight he receives.

“Bouch does get a lot of criticism — I think a lot unfairly so,” Bowman said. “He’s a great player, he really is a big part of our team. He’s very effective, and I think sometimes when… your mistakes get spotlighted, for whatever reason, then maybe there’s more attention given to it."

Bowman further defended Evan Bouchard by emphasizing his ability to complement the Oilers' offense.

"But he’s played well. He’s very good at complimenting our best players. That’s an important role when you got really creative offensive players who are forwards, you need to have someone who can help them score," he added.

Although Bouchard has been under heavy scrutiny and has made some noticeable errors this season, he remains one of the league's best defensemen, particularly when it comes to generating goal-scoring opportunities on offense.

Bouchard is in the final year of a two-year, $7.8 million contract. With Connor McDavid eligible for an extension and Bouchard set to become a restricted free agent, Bowman will face a tough decision when allocating contracts.

What's next for Evan Bouchard and the Oilers?

Since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the Edmonton Oilers have struggled to regain momentum, losing three straight games, including a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Despite their recent slump, the Oilers remain second in the Pacific Division with 72 points. A major factor in their struggles has been a lack of scoring chances.

Evan Bouchard will look to help the Oilers snap their losing streak when they take on the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

