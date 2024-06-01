"Go ahead and write whatever f**k you want": Pete DeBoer fires back at reporter criticizing Stars' Game 5 effort

The Dallas Stars suffered a 3-1 loss in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oilers on Friday. Stars head coach Pete DeBoer was not happy with the criticism his team was receiving and delivered a stern response when one of the reporters questioned their second period play.

During the post-game presser on Friday, DMN columnist Tim Cowlishaw asked Pete DeBoer a pointed question about his team's performance during the second period of the game. The reporter noted that despite DeBoer's praise for the Oilers, the second period appeared "lifeless" for DeBoer's team, as they fell behind and failed to put pressure on the Oilers.

"I mean, listen, there's always things you can do better," DeBoer said. "I'm not—you know, you can sit here and question our character if you want. You haven't been around all year. I haven't seen you here all year."

Trending

"So, yeah, well, you are—that's what you're doing. So, you know what? I'm not going to do it. You go ahead and write whatever f**k you want."

Expand Tweet

While DeBoer acknowledged that there were always areas for improvement in a team's performance, he pushed back against questioning his team's character.

DeBoer dismissed the reporter's insinuations by suggesting they could write whatever they wanted.

Pete DeBoer confident with 'best road team in the league'

DeBoer admitted that the Oilers had played two strong games in a row, with a perfect road game by getting the lead and defending effectively. He said:

"I mean, tonight, like I said, perfect road game. They got the lead. I think when you get a lead like that, it's easier to play, it's easier to defend. We didn't do enough, and they played a really good road game. You have to give them credit."

When asked about the prospects of extending the series, DeBoer expressed confidence in his team's ability to win on the road.

"We're the best road team in the league, playoffs and regular season. We just have to win one road game," he said.

DeBoer then reiterated that deep playoff hockey was not supposed to look or feel great. He said that his players were giving everything they had, even if the results hadn't gone their way in the last two games.

“You get down to the end like this, so, that's Deep Run playoff hockey, and you know what? I can tell you our guys are emptying the tank in that room,” DeBoer said.

Next up, the Oilers will host the Stars for Game 6 at Rogers Arena on Sunday.