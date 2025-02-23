“GOAT doing GOAT things”: Capitals fans rejoice as Alex Ovechkin snatches hat-trick against Oilers, inches closer to Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record

Alex Ovechkin has done it again. The Great 8 recorded his 32nd career hat-trick during Sunday afternoon's 7-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Ovechkin's first goal came on a wicked wrister from the slot, followed by his patented one-timer from his office on the power play, capped off with an empty netter from his end.

The 39-year-old continues to chase down Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal-scoring record. Games like these make Alex Ovechkin closer to putting his name alone atop NHL history.

Hockey fans have reacted to another goal-scoring barrage from Ovechkin postgame on X (formerly Twitter).

"GOAT DOING GOAT THINGS," one fan wrote.

"No doubt the Caps are the best team in the nhl currently and Ovi is probably their best players," another fan wrote.

"Let's go! The greatest to ever do it!," added another fan.

Hockey fans around the world continue to react to Ovechkin's hat-trick.

"Crazy. 13 to go for Ovi," another fan wrote on X.

"With his kid sitting in the front row too," added another fan on X.

"Ovi haters are dying on the inside," added one more fan.

It was extraordinary to see Alex Ovechkin fist-bump his son through the glass after all three of his goals. Even fans who dislike Alex Ovechkin and the Caps can only salute his pursuit of greatness. The Great Chase has the hockey world's attention, and it would be tremendous to see it happen this season.

Alex Ovechkin needs 13 more goals to surpass Wayne Gretzky

Alex Ovechkin's hat trick on Sunday afternoon has him three goals closer to doing the unthinkable.

With 882 goals, Ovechkin is 12 back of Greztky's 894 career tallies. The Washington Capitals have 25 games remaining in their regular season, which means Ovi needs to score at 0.52 goals-per-game pace to break the record during the 2024-25 campaign.

His season totals are 46 points (29 goals, 17 assists) in 41 games played. We can only imagine how much closer Ovechkin would have been to the record had he not missed 16 games with a fractured fibula in mid-November.

Alex Ovechkin's next opportunity to add to his goal total is Tuesday night when the Capitals host the Calgary Flames. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Capital One Arena.

