"GOAT still got it!": NHL fans amazed by Wayne Gretzky's spot-on prediction of Connor McDavid’s game-tying assist against Panthers

NHL fans were amazed by Wayne Gretzky's accurate prediction of Connor McDavid's game-tying assist in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday night.

With the Edmonton Oilers trailing 3-2 to the Florida Panthers during the second intermission, Gretzky said on the NHL on TNT broadcast:

"Connor is going to have to take it around the net or stop up and hit the late guy. Because they are cutting everything off going to the net."

In the third period, McDavid did exactly as Gretzky had predicted. He circled behind the Florida net, drawing in defenders and delivered a perfect pass to Mattias Ekholm for the game-tying goal.

Fans praised Gretzky's incredible foresight, with one writing:

"GOAT still got it!" in amazement at the accuracy of "The Great One"'s analysis.

Another wrote:

"The Great One still dishing assists"

Here are some more fan reactions:

"I'll go out in a limb a say most dynamic player in the league will be involved in next goal ... pure genius," one wrote.

"They don't call you the great one for nothing," another wrote.

"He predicted more in one night than Biz," a user commented.

"That’s really not going out on a limb," another user wrote.

The Oilers went on to win 4-3 against the Panthers in overtime. Leon Draisaitl (two goals), Viktor Arvidsson and Mattias Ekholm scored for Edmonton, while Sam Bennett (two goals) and Brad Marchand did so for the Panthers.

Stuart Skinner made 29 saves for Edmonton, while Sergie Bobrovsky had 42 saves in the loss.

Wayne Gretzky calls his prediction on Connor McDavid's assist as "luck"

Wayne Gretzky humbly called his prediction on Connor McDavid's assist "luck" after correctly calling that the Oilers superstar would get the assist on the game-tying goal.

After the game, Gretzky's NHL on TNT hosts praised "The Great One" for his seemingly psychic prediction. But Wayne Gretzky downplayed it, explaining:

"Let me tell you something, that is called luck. Because he's the best player in the world. He knows what he's doing. I just got lucky with that statement."

The NHL on TNT cast nicknamed Wayne Gretzky "Gretztradamus" in reference to famous astrologer Nostradamus for his prediction.

