"God Bless America" "Refs vs. Oilers": NHL fans react as Florida Panthers seal Stanley Cup win following epic Game 7 finale 

Sergei Bobrovsky once again performed his magic for the Florida Panthers to halt the Edmonton Oilers' win streak in the Stanley Cup Final in Game 7 on Monday. The Panthers gained a lead right from the beginning and maintained it for much of the contest. The Oilers played under pressure for seemingly the first time after Game 3.

It was a battle of goalies more than a battle of forwards in the end. Bobrovsky saved 23 shots out of 24 that he faced, while on the other hand, Oilers' Stuart Skinner was able to save 19 shots out of 21. Edmonton almost scripted NHL history by coming back from 3-0 down to win the series, but fell short by one goal in Game 7.

Carter Verhaeghe scored the first goal for the Panthers in the first period to give Florida a 1-0 lead. But this lead was soon erased by Mattias Janmark who scored just two minutes later. Sam Reinhart scored the second goal for the Panthers in the Second Period after which the Oilers never got a chance to put up a fight.

Trending

The NHL's official X/Twitter page shared:

"THE FLORIDA PANTHERS ARE THE 2023-24 #STANLEYCUP CHAMPIONS!"

Expand Tweet

Soon fans jumped to the comments section to share their opinions of the Florida Panthers' 2-1 win:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Edmonton was GASSED at the end. Wow. Great series," one fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Damn congrats to the Panthers but the Oilers were so close," a fan said.

"Matthew Tkachuk Jayson Tatum are both champions," another fan said.

"What’s crazy is that the whole state of Florida has owned hockey meanwhile hockey’s “nation” hasn’t accomplished anything," a fan said.

"Congrats to the Florida Panthers! Both teams left it all on the ice! One hell of a game!" another fan said.

A look at Edmonton Oilers' series comeback only to lose in Game 7 to Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers started the series with a shutout by Sergei Bobrovsky, winning 3-0. Next, they won two more games to make the series lead 3-0. Bobrovsky had made it look effortless till Game 3, with Florida seemingly set to end the series early.

However, the Edmonton Oilers made a big comeback in Game 4, winning 8-1. They followed that with a 5-3 win and another 5-1 win in Games 4 and 5, respectively, to force a Game 7. But what came next, was a Bobrovsky performance that once again foiled Edmonton's offense and helped the Florida Panthers win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.