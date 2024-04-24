The future of Patrick Kane was up in the air the day the Detroit Red Wings failed to make the 2024 NHL playoffs. Despite a valiant effort during their final game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Red Wings missed out on the final wildcard spot.

Kane had signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings in November last year. Reports suggested that the veteran winger would be open to weighing his options if the team failed to make the playoffs. Now, his cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter), has left fans in a state of confusion.

Fans were left wondering what Kane's next destination would be. The 35-year-old winger has played for the likes of the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers in the past.

Could a move to another Original 6 team be on the cards? Or would he extend his deal with the Red Wings?

Here's what fans had to say about Kane's future in the league.

"Please stay in Detroit for another season or two, Patrick. #LGRW," a Red Wings fan said.

"He’s going back to Chicago," said another fan.

Here are some other reactions from fans on X.

"Me reading the beginning of the post thinking he’s so definitely gone then getting to the end," one fan said.

"Please come back for another year there’s unfinished business," said a Red Wings fan.

"Sweet Home Chicago!!!!!!!!" another fan said

Patrick Kane hints at end of spell with the Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane recently spoke about his future with the franchise beyond the current season. The three-time Stanley Cup winner noted that it was great being part of the organization.

"It was a great year. It was fun to be a Red Wing and in this organization. I’m definitely going to have some memories to last me a lifetime,” Kane said on Thursday.

Patrick Kane's Detroit Red Wings chapter could be over

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman praised Kane's impact.

“Patrick was great, wasn’t he? He’s like a wizard with the puck -- his skill, his sense, his calmness in high-pressure situations and in the danger areas. He was great for our team, and I think he brought a lot of what I guess they call swag,” Yzerman said during a press conference.

It appears unlikely that Kane will stay in Detroit for another season, although his departure from the team has not been confirmed.

