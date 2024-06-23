"Going with my heart": Wayne Gretzky picks his favorite to win the Stanley Cup between Edmonton Oilers & Florida Panthers

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky picked the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup over the Florida Panthers. Despite initial concerns when Edmonton trailed 3-0, Gretzky stuck with his original choice. He praised Florida's tough and well-coached team but pointed out Edmonton's speed and momentum.

Gretzky said:

"Edmonton, I picked them at the beginning and they were down 3-0, which made me nervous. Florida's good, they're both good. And we're [Oilers] doing things just a little faster.

"Florida is a fighting team, they're grinders and scrappy. You know, they're just well-coached. Oh, don't listen to me. I'm the worst at guessing. I'm just going with my heart."

In Game 6, Edmonton justified Gretzky's belief with a dominant 5-1 win against Florida. Goals from Warren Foegele, Adam Henrique and Zach Hyman were key for the Oilers. Aleksander Barkov scored once for Florida, but Edmonton's defense remained resilient throughout. Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner made 19 saves and preserved the team's lead as Florida pressed in the final moments.

The victory sets the stage for a Game 7, offering Edmonton the opportunity to break Canada’s 3-year Stanley Cup drought.

Despite a quiet Game 6, Connor McDavid has been crucial for the Oilers, nearing Gretzky's record for Stanley Cup Final points.

The stage is now set for a game at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, where the Edmonton Oilers aim to secure the championship on Florida’s home ice.

Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins missed practice

Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins missed the Oilers' Sunday practice due to illness, TSN's Ryan Rishaug reported. Evander Kane filled in for him during practice alongside Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman.

"No RNH on ice today. Under the weather we are told. Kane skating in his place with McDavid and Hyman," Rishaug tweeted on X.

Despite initially trailing 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, the Oilers have mounted an impressive comeback, winning three consecutive games and gearing up for a decisive Game 7 in Florida on Monday. Nugent-Hopkins, 31, had a strong regular season with 18 goals and 49 assists totaling 67 points in 80 games.

In Game 6, Nugent-Hopkins recorded an assist and three blocked shots. He played a major role in Edmonton's 5-1 win over the Panthers. His playmaking skills were evident as he set up Hyman for a crucial breakaway goal.

Despite a brief slump without assists earlier, Nugent-Hopkins remains one of the Edmonton Oilers' biggest contributors with 22 points in the playoffs, including 10 on the power play. He has 36 shots on goal, 41 hits and a minus-1 rating in 24 appearances.