Golden Knights' Brett Howden breaks down in tears while testifying in Hockey Canada sexual assault trial

Brett Howden, a player for the Vegas Golden Knights, grew emotional while testifying Thursday in the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial. Appearing in court by video, he described the stress he experienced in 2018 upon learning of the investigation. He sent messages to a teammate at the time, which were later shown in court.

During questioning, Howden said he was afraid to tell his father about the situation. When asked if he feared his dad, he said yes and called it one of the hardest moments.

"Yeah, very (scared of dad). That was one of the hardest things to go through, telling my family." Howden said.

Howden also spoke about how difficult it was to explain the situation to his family and girlfriend,

"It all wasn’t easy."

Explaining what his main concern was at that time, he said:

“Honestly I didn’t think that far out... I was worried about what Hockey Canada would think of the fact there was a girl there. That was my main worry.”

The Hockey Canada case involves five NHL players: Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Callan Foote. They have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

The charges are linked to an encounter with a woman in a London, Ontario hotel in June 2018. The woman said she was drunk, naked and scared when more players entered the room. She claimed she felt pressured to take part in sexual acts and described feeling like she had no control.

Howden testified on Tuesday that he went to the room to order food and hang out with teammates. He said he was surprised to see the woman there.

Previously, Brett Howden did not testify on Wednesday during the Hockey Canada case trial

Brett Howden did not testify in court on Wednesday as planned. Instead, lawyers argued over his earlier answers. The Crown attorney, Meghan Cunningham, said that Howden's lack of recollection is not sincere.

The defense said he just forgot things from years ago, and Judge Maria Carroccia agreed with the defense, saying (via windsorstar.com):

“There is no basis upon which I can conclude that Mr. Howden is being untruthful about his lack of details.”

Brett Howden's earlier statements were accepted as true,

"...effectively adopting his (Howden) earlier statements due to his lack of memory," Carroccia said. “...not attempting to distance himself from his earlier statements."

The Hockey Canada trial continues without a jury, and a judge is now hearing the case alone.

