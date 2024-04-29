Golden Knights fan left hospitalized after serious altercation with Dallas Stars fans

A night of NHL playoff excitement turned into a nightmare for Jason Bowen, a devoted Vegas Golden Knights fan. Bowen found himself hospitalized following a serious altercation with Dallas Stars fans outside the American Airlines Center after Game 2 of the first-round series.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday. Bowen recounted that a fan clad in Stars apparel punched him in the face near the entrance to PNC Plaza as he was about to get into an Uber. The unanticipated assault not only resulted in facial fractures, lacerations and a displaced jaw for Bowen, but it also necessitated surgery, which he will undergo soon.

Bowen, who had attended the game with his fiancée, described how the confrontation unfolded after they left Hero bar in Victory Park. Responding to taunts from two Stars fans, Bowen simply cheered for his team with a "Go Knights," which escalated into derogatory comments and ultimately led to the physical assault by another man in Stars gear.

The assaulters took off from the scene. Bowen sought help from the Dallas Police Department and contacted the American Airlines Center to find surveillance footage and identify the attackers.

In a statement to The Dallas Morning News, Bowen expressed his astonishment and disapproval of the kind of bias he had never noticed or been subjected to by Dallas fans in his past visits.

“It’s Dallas fans. It’s different,” Bowen said. “It’s not like going to Philadelphia or somewhere. I’ve been to a game before with a Knights jersey, and we had no problems. Nothing. … I’m still shocked. I know they’re mad at the Knights. I know they’re mad at [Mark] Stone. That was something out of the ordinary.”

Johnston's OT goal helped Stars in 3-2 victory over Golden Knights

In an electrifying showdown between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights, Wyatt Johnston stood tall to claim a 3-2 overtime triumph for the Stars.

Johnston's second goal of the game proved to be a big one as he pulled off a crafty maneuver on Logan Thompson with a high shot that found the net. Johnston showcased his craftsmanship in a premier league at 20 years and impressed both his coach, Peter DeBoer, and fans by tying a career-best in shots on goal and as one of the key players for Dallas.

Miro Heiskanen also contributed a goal for the Stars, while goalie Jake Oettinger made 32 saves to secure the win. Despite goals from Brayden McNabb and Jack Eichel for the Golden Knights, Thompson's career-high 43 saves weren't enough to fend off the Stars' offensive onslaught.

The victory was crucial for Dallas, cutting the Golden Knights' series lead to 2-1 and preventing a potentially insurmountable 3-0 deficit. The Stars' dominance in high-danger shots highlighted their determination to claw back into the series.

Looking ahead to Game 4 in Las Vegas, both teams recognize the importance of momentum. Dallas would get back home-ice advantage if it wins, while Vegas aims to regain control after a hard-fought loss.