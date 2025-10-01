Golden Knights "front runners" to make a controversial Carter Hart signing, soon after October 1: Report

Goaltender Carter Hart became eligible to sign an NHL contract on Oct. 1, following his reinstatement by the league last month.

However, any contract signed cannot be officially registered with the league until mid-October, to allow time for visa processing and relocation. Hart could join team practices as early as Nov. 15 and be eligible to play in the NHL starting December 1.

Many teams have expressed interest in signing goaltender Carter Hart. However, NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported on the BR Insider Notebook podcast that the Vegas Golden Knights are the frontrunners to land him. Seravalli said:

“It certainly seems like the Vegas Golden Knights are the frontrunner for Carter Hart’s services. He is eligible to sign a contract on Tuesday, October 1st. So, keep an eye on Carter Hart and the Vegas Golden Knights.

"It’s probably likely to be a two-year deal. AAV still to be determined, but they would seem to be the frontrunner at this point, unless another team steps up with interest over the next 24 hours.”

Carter Hart, along with Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton, was charged with sexual assault related to an incident at a Hockey Canada gala in London, Ontario, in June 2018.

The allegations stemmed from a complaint filed in 2022 by a woman (identified as E.M.) who claimed she was assaulted by multiple members of Canada’s 2018 World Junior team after a night of heavy drinking.

All five were acquitted in July after a two-month trial in London, Ontario, with Justice Maria Carroccia ruling in their favor based on evidence and testimony.

Frank Seravalli believes Oilers could be a potential fit for Carter Hart

On the podcast, Seravalli also said that the Edmonton Oilers, despite their goaltending uncertainties, have shown no interest in signing Hart. However, he believes the Oilers could be a potential fit for Hart due to their goaltending needs.

"One of the teams that would stand out given their goaltending situation, given their lack of interest in Carter Hart, would be the Edmonton Oilers. So keep an eye on that. I think that could be a potential fit down the road," Seravalli noted.

Carter Hart was drafted 48th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2016 NHL Draft. The 27-year-old netminder has played for six seasons with the Flyers, posting a record of 96-93-29.

