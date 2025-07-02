Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon pushed back against reports that the team's acquisition of Mitch Marner would have required the trades of key players like William Karlsson and Tomas Hertl.

Marner was acquired by Vegas on Monday in a sign-and-trade deal with Toronto. He signed an eight-year contract with the Maple Leafs before the trade. Center Nicolas Roy went to Toronto as part of the exchange.

During Marner's introductory press conference on Tuesday, McCrimmon lashed out at the media coverage surrounding the Marner trade with rumors of Karlsson and Hertl's potential departure.

"That wasn't true. It just wasn't true. It's on that long list of things that have gone on in the last month that had absolutely [no] credibility,” McCrimmon said (per ESPN).

“It's shameful, to be honest, that I've got a phone William Karlsson and say, 'Carly, I'm sorry, you got to go through this s---. You're not for trade. Tomas, relax, you're not for trade.' That's ridiculous," McCrimmon said.

McCrimmon revealed that the Golden Knights' primary motivation in acquiring Marner was to secure him to an eight-year contract, which the player and his representatives were seeking.

He also said the team wanted to "eliminate other teams" and "create a one-on-one relationship" with Marner's camp to get the deal done before the start of free agency.

Mitch Marner on his time with Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitch Marner was drafted by his hometown team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, with the fourth pick in 2015. Over his 657 regular-season games with the Leafs, Marner recorded 741 points, ranking him fifth on the franchise's all-time scoring list.

Reflecting on his time in Toronto, Marner said:

“Last year in Toronto, or two years ago really, it’s tough. We didn’t win, obviously. We didn’t do what we wanted to do. Stuff started going north, going south. We didn’t know what was going to happen.”

Marner shared that last summer was filled with trade speculation, and he wasn’t certain how things would play out. But once the season started, he and his camp were all-in, choosing to concentrate on the game and see where things led.

Mitch Marner also expressed his gratitude for his nine seasons in Toronto.

