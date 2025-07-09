Golden Knights HC Bruce Cassidy breaks silence about Nicolas Roy after trading 'solid 200-foot player' to Leafs for Mitch Marner

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy spoke about the trade that sent Nicolas Roy to the Toronto Maple Leafs. On July 1, the Golden Knights worked out a deal to acquire star winger Marner after he signed an eight-year, $96 million contract with Toronto. Marner, 28, was set to become a free agent, but now he will be making $12 million yearly.
Speaking on Leafs Morning Take on Tuesday, Cassidy called Roy a solid 200-foot player.
" First of all, he (Roy) is a great guy, great team guy, (and a) solid 200-foot player,” Cassidy said on the podcast. [5:44 onwards] "On our team, he was predominantly a fourth-line centre because we always had guys ahead of him. But I know that he’s capable of more."
Cassidy explained that his team had top centers like William Karlsson, Jack Eichel and Tomas Hertl, making it hard to move Roy up in the lineup.
"When we had a few guys hurt (in the 2023-24 season), he moved up, played with (Jonathan Marchessault) and (Ivan) Barbashev for a stretch ... (and) he did a real good job, put up numbers,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy also talked about Roy’s role during their Stanley Cup win. He said Roy was a strong fourth-line center, playing with Will Carrier and Keegan Kolesar, which helped the team’s identity.
Nicolas Roy tallied a career high 41 points in the 2023-24 NHL season, in which Vegas couldn't defend their Stanley Cup title. In the subsequent season, Roy's performance dipped, but he still scored 31 points in 71 regular-season games. He also added four points in 11 playoff games.
"A good guy that could tilt the ice back in your favour in terms of momentum, and a guy that started every period for us," Cassidy said. "He played late in games, so a lot of value for... a so-called fourth-line centerman.”
Nicolas Roy's comments following his trade to Toronto
Speaking to the media after his trade, Nicolas Roy said he wants to join a team that is ready to win now.
"I want to be part of a team that is winning,” Roy said, via NHL.com. "Watching the playoffs last year, the Panthers are the biggest challenge for the Leafs, and I think this group is ready to win right now, and that's why I want to play with a team like that for sure."
Over his career, Nicolas Roy has 166 points in 369 games. In the playoffs, he has 32 points in 79 games. The former Golden Knights center now hopes that this trade will help him win.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama