"Gonna miss my girls so much": Chandler Stephenson's wife Tasha shares emotional goodbye messages amid husband's Vegas Golden Knights exit

Former Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson has signed a seven-year contract with the Seattle Kraken. After a four and a half year journey with the franchise, Stephenson will now start a new chapter, in a new city.

Chandler's wife Tasha Maltman shared a series of stories on her Instagram account after the player's departure from Vegas became official. She reposted three stories from Knights captain Mark Stone's wife Hayley Stone.

Tasha reacted with emojis to the stories and while reposting one of them she wrote,

“Going to miss my girls so much🥺😓”

via Instagram/tashasteohenson_

She also posted a couple of stories where she thanked the Vegas Golden Knights and expressed excitement for the beginning of a new chapter in Chandler Stephenson's career in Seattle.

“We will miss you Vegas. Thank you for the most amazing memories ❤ ️,” Tasha Stephenson wrote on her Instagram story.

“Off to Seattle we go! 💙🤍🐙”, she wrote.

via Instagram/tashastephenson_

via Instagram/tashastephenson_

Tasha also shared a highlight reel of Chandler’s NHL career posted by the Seattle Kraken's account.

Fans react to Chandler Stephenson signing 7-year contract with Seattle Kraken

Stephenson has now officially become a Seattle Kraken. Ever since the news of his long-term contract with the franchise hit the headlines, fans on social media were quick to react to his contract.

While some fans welcomed the forward with open arms, some were skeptical of the viability of the seven-year deal. Following are some fan reactions from X/Twitter:

“Seattle trying to accrue the most mid centers in the league.”

“Absolutely abysmal contract. he's a product of Stone being on his wing,” another fan commented.

“Seven years for this guy? Lol 😆 🤣 😂,” wrote one user.

Some fans also pointed out that the Vegas Golden Knights had lost a key player in Chandler Stephenson. They believed that the player wasn’t treated right by his former team.

“When players are merely an asset to a franchise, this is the result,” wrote one fan.

“Suck it Vegas. Guys are starting to notice you have zero loyalty to them. That’s 2 core guys who walk today for nothing,” commented another user.

“The prophecy was written last year via nhl.com. ‘Stephenson was named to his first NHL All-Star Game as an injury replacement for Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend,’” wrote one user.

While the seven-year contract is expected to carry an average annual value of $6.25 million, it amounts to a total of $43,750,000. Stephenson's contract will reportedly last until the end of the 2023-31 season and he will become an unrestricted free agent in 2031.

