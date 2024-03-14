The Toronto Maple Leafs' decision to re-sign Bobby McMann to a two-year contract extension at an average annual value of $1.35 million has stirred mixed reactions among fans.

McMann earne­d 18 points from 10 goals and eight assists in 40 games with the Maple Le­afs this season. Hailing from Wainwright, Alberta, he has accumulate­d 19 points through 10 goals and nine assists over 50 NHL career game­s with the Leafs. In the AHL, McMann had 71 points, comprising 49 goals and 22 assists across 118 games with the Toronto Marlie­s.

After two seasons, McMann played for the­ Newfoundland Growlers in the ECHL. He has an impressive­ 1.04 goals per 60 minutes at 5-on-5. Among Leafs teammates, he ranks fourth. Fans reacted to his contract extension, with one tweeting:

"Good if its cheap"

Others also reacted:

His physical presence at six-foot-two and 210 pounds adds depth to the forward lineup. He had joined the Maple Leafs as a free agent on Apr. 2, 2020.

Coach Keefe optimistic about Leafs' prospects with emergence of Bobby McMann

Coach Sheldon Keefe expressed optimism about the emergence of Bobby McMann as a key factor for the Leafs in the remainder of the season:

“While there isn’t change with the actual personnel on forward as of late, we do have a little bit of change in the sense that you’ve got the emergence of someone like Bobby McMann, and how he’s blossoming and giving us additional options.”

McMann acknowledged his growing comfort on the ice after scoring the team's opening goal on Mar. 9:

“The longer I play and the more games I play, I get more comfortable making reads rather than thinking. That’s where my game has grown. I just get to react and my skill takes over. I think that’s what’s coming out now."

Bobby McMann's NHL journey so far

Bobby McMann's NHL journey commenced with the Leafs signing him to a two-year entry-level contract.

Excelling in the AHL, McMann was named the AHL's Player of the Week in Jan. 2023, prompting his recall to the Maple Leafs due to injuries among key players. Making his NHL debut, he became the first Maple Leafs player to wear the No. 74. After a limited role in eight games for the Leafs, he returned to the Marlies.

Facing setbacks with injuries and waivers, McMann was recalled to the Maple Leafs this season. He marked significant milestones, including his first NHL goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 16, 2023, and a memorable hattrick against the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 13, 2024.