"Good for him" "Nice": Hughes brothers' peak sibling response to each other's multi-point night

Jack Hughes tallied two power-play goals while his brother Luke Hughes set up three scores, propelling the New Jersey Devils to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets at Prudential Center on Thursday. Timo Meier and Nico Hischier contributed with a goal and two assists each as well. Jake Allen, in his third consecutive start, made 18 saves for the Devils, who clinched their second consecutive win.

In response to his brother's stellar performance, Jack Hughes succinctly said:

"Good for him."

Conversely, Luke Hughes commented on Jack's two-goal night with a simple:

"Nice."

Both brothers acknowledged each other's achievements during the post-game interview.

Reflecting on their team's performance, Jack highlighted according to NHL.com:

"That was definitely one of our better games; we played really well."

Meanwhile, Luke attributed their success to coach Travis Green's confidence-building approach:

"I just think we're playing with a lot of confidence right now. [Coach Green] instills that confidence in us, and we just have to keep going and try to get as many points as we can."

New Jersey's special teams proved crucial, as they went 3-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Laurent Brossoit made 37 saves for the Jets, who are in a three-way tie atop the Central Division with the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars, each with 93 points. Allen made five saves in the first period, including a pivotal stop on Nikolaj Ehlers' breakaway attempt.

Hughes brothers propel Devils to victory over Jets

Jack Hughes opened the scoring for the New Jersey Devils at 9:00 of the second period, capitalizing on a rebound just outside the left post to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Winnipeg responded later in the second period when Ehlers evened the score at 1-1, maneuvering over the blue line and into the left face-off circle before firing a wrist shot past the goaltender at 16:47.

The third period saw a surge from the Devils, with Nico Hischier reclaiming the lead for New Jersey at 5:59 with a redirection from the slot, securing a 2-1 advantage with three seconds remaining on a power play.

Jack extended the Devils' lead to 3-1 at 11:52 of the third period, unleashing a wrist shot from the high slot amidst heavy traffic in front of the net.

Meier confirmed the win for the Devils with an empty-net goal at 19:11, securing the 4-1 final score.