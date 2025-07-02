"Good riddance", "Drury fleeced Carolina": Blueshirts fans erupt as Rangers sign-and-trade $60 million K'Andre Miller to Hurricanes

NY Rangers fans on social media reacted to the sign-and-trade of defenseman K’Andre Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes.

On Tuesday, the Hurricanes signed Miller to an eight-year, $60 million contract, with the 25-year-old earning $7.5 million per season.

As part of the trade, the Rangers received a conditional 2026 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick, and defenseman Scott Morrow.

Here’s how fans on X responded to the K'Andre Miller trade. One tweeted:

"Good riddance."

Another chimed in:

"Drury actually just fleeced Carolina."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"I dunno if he was lazy, stupid, naturally slow, or a combination of the three, but am extremely happy to no longer have to worry about it for SEVEN YEARS lmao someone do a wellness check on the Canes' GM he has to be ODing on some good shít," a third fan wrote.

"Hopefully you know what color you will be wearing next year … you clearly didn’t know what a rangers jersey was this season," another user wrote.

"Yes, I’m thankful I don’t have to watch his mind numbingly bad turnovers and his infuriatingly soft play ever again in a rangers uniform," another chimed in.

"Thank you for your turnovers leading to odd man rushes and goals allowed. Especially in crucial moments," another chimed in.

Notably, the trade comes after the Rangers announced the signing of Vladislav Gavrikov to a seven-year, $49 million contract.

Hurricanes GM reflects on acquiring K'Andre Miller from Rangers

Carolina Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky shared his thoughts after acquiring K’Andre Miller from the New York Rangers, noting that the team aimed to make the deal without losing key roster players.

He acknowledged the high cost but emphasized that Miller is an excellent fit for the team.

"It was important to us to find a way to do it without giving up any major pieces off our roster if we could, Tulsky said via NHL. "It's a big price to pay, but we think he's a great fit for us."

K'Andre Miller was drafted No. 22 overall by the Rangers in the 2018 NHL draft. He was with the club for five seasons, notching 132 points through 36 goals and 96 assists in 368 career games.

