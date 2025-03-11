"Good riddance as the worst PM in history even worse than your old man": Theo Fleury pens message for departing Canada PM Justin Trudeau

Former NHL player Theo Fleury criticized outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in an Instagram post. Fleury’s comment comes as Mark Carney prepares to become Canada’s next prime minister. Carney recently won the leadership of the ruling Liberal Party and met with Trudeau on Monday.

Speaking about Justin Trudeau, Fleury wrote:

"To @JustinTrudeau good riddance as the worst PM in history even worse than your old man. May God have mercy on your soul for all the pain and suffering you have caused Canadians."

Liberal members on Sunday supported Carney as the best choice to challenge U.S. President Donald Trump, who wants to make Canada the "51st state."

His leadership will begin during tensions with Trump, who has imposed tariffs on Canadian goods, causing backlash. In response, Ontario announced a 25% surcharge on electricity exports to some U.S. states.

Carney has said the transition would be quick and different reports suggest he could take office by the end of the week.

"That transition will be seamless and it will be quick," After meeting Trudeau, Carney said to the media, via reuters.com

Fleury, who played over 1,000 NHL games from 1989 to 2003, is known for his strong opinions. He won a Stanley Cup with Calgary in 1989 and an Olympic gold with Canada in 2002. After retirement, he became a motivational speaker and advocate for abuse victims.

Justin Trudeau responds to Canadian fans booing US national anthem

Last Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke about fans booing the US national anthem at hockey games. He said the boos were not against Americans, their teams, or players but against US trade policies:

"We’re probably going to keep booing the American anthem. But let me tell Americans: We’re not booing you, we’re not booing your teams, we’re not booing your players. We’re booing a policy that is designed to hurt us. We’re insulted and we’re angry.

"But we’re Canadian, which means we’re going to stand up for each other, we’re going to fight and we’re going to win."

Trump had earlier suggested Canada should become the USA’s 51st state. His actions led to protests, with fans booing the U.S. anthem at sports events, including hockey, basketball, and WWE.

At the 4 Nations Face-Off, Canadian fans booed the anthem again before the final against the USA. Canada won 3-2 in overtime on Feb. 20. After the game, Justin Trudeau posted on X:

"You can’t take our country – and you can’t take our game."

The trade dispute has increased tensions between the two nations, affecting sports rivalries.

