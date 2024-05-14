"Got away with murder" - Paul Bissonnette has his say on Sam Bennett's antics during playoffs

Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett has become a focal point of contention amid intense scrutiny during the NHL playoffs. Every move, collision, and scoring opportunity involving Bennett is meticulously analyzed and debated within the whirlwind of playoff action and drama.

Spittin' Chiclets shared a video post on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting the polarizing nature of Bennett's actions. In the video, former NHL player turned analyst, Paul Bissonnette discusses Bennett's involvement in critical moments of the series.

"It just so happened to be at the top of the crease. And he pushed him into Swayman," Paul Bissonnette said.

Sam Bennett's actions on the ice, particularly his hard hit to Charlie Coyle's back, which caused Coyle to collide with Swayman amid the chaos in front of the Boston net, have sparked heated debate and drawn the ire of Boston fans.

"I thought that they were going to call it back, and the fact that it was Bennett ... I'm thinking, if you're at the league and you understand that this guy just got away with murder the game before, you might, in the back of your mind, perspective, say, you know what, the fact that he's even playing," Bissonnette added

Expand Tweet

His controversial hit on Brad Marchand, which resulted in the Bruins' captain exiting Game 3 and absence in Game 4 with an upper-body injury, only added fuel to the fire.

Sam Bennett defends controversial hit on Brad Marchand

After his Game 3 hit on Marchand and subsequent accusations of a deliberate hit, Sam Bennett came to his defense.

"On that play, obviously I'm not trying to punch him in the head like everyone's saying, Other people can have different opinions. I'm just bracing myself for him coming to hit me," Bennett said

"There's no way I would have had time to think about punching him in the head. People can see it however they want. It's playoff hockey. There's going to be hard plays. Obviously, it's unfortunate he got hit, but that's just a hockey play in my mind."

Expand Tweet

Despite the lack of league punishment, Bennett's actions have stoked animosity from both fans and the Bruins. In Game 4, his controversial cross-check on Charlie Coyle led to a game-tying goal for the Panthers, who now lead the series 3-1.

The Bruins face an uphill battle in Game 5 as they seek to extend the series.