In a recent interview with Sportsnet journalist Eric Engels, Montreal Canadiens' defenseman Arber Xhekaj couldn't help but acknowledge the remarkable start of Matt Rempe, the towering 6-foot-7 center for the New York Rangers in the NHL.

With only seven games under his belt, Rempe has already made a significant impact by engaging in high-intensity fights against seasoned opponents like Nicolas Deslauriers, Matt Martin, Mathieu Olivier, and Ryan Reaves.

Arber Xhekaj commended Rempe's courage and resilience, stating:

"He got the call, and he's got the balls to do it. Those are big-boy fights-six-to-eight punches to the face, and his face is banged up to-and he's getting chased down by Reaves all game, and still, in the third, he's willing to answer the bell. Good for him."

Reflecting on Rempe's intense bout with Deslauriers, Xhekaj remarked:

"It was probably the best fight I've seen in the last 10 years. The guys don't fight like that anymore."

When asked about the possibility of facing Rempe in the future, Arber Xhekaj acknowledged the likelihood, stating:

"Obviously, if he sticks around, we'll probably have a couple of fights in our career down the road."

Everyone­ is excited about the possible­ face-off betwee­n Xhekaj and Rempe. It's part of what make­s the upcoming match so thrilling. The Canadiens and the Rangers, are se­t to play on Sunday, April 7, at Madison Square Garden.

Arber Xhekaj's fight with Erik Cernak and strong performance propel Canadiens despite shootout loss

In the re­cent game, Montreal Canadie­ns faced the Tampa Bay Lightning. At one point, around 16:35 in the starting pe­riod, Arber Xhekaj got into a bit of a tussle with Lightning's Erik Cernak. Cernak starte­d it by hitting Xhekaj's face behind the goal. Quick to re­act, Xhekaj, from Canadiens, struck back.

The altercation quickly escalated into a brief brawl involving players from both teams, with the Canadiens holding a 1-0 lead at the time. Despite the intensity, the fight lasted a mere 5 seconds, with Cernak decisively ending it.

Both Xhekaj and Cernak received 5-minute penalties for fighting, with Cernak's penalty served by Michael Eyssimont. Despite the scuffle, Xhekaj remained productive on the ice, contributing with an assist, four shots on net, three blocks, and five hits throughout the game.

Notably, Xhekaj's assist came on Josh Anderson's goal. This goal allowed the Canadie­ns to briefly lead 3-2 in the third. Howe­ver, the Lightning ultimately be­at the Canadiens with 4-3 in the shootout.

With 65 penalty minutes in just 30 games, Xhekaj continues to showcase his physical presence and willingness to engage in the rough aspects of the game.