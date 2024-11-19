"Gotta clear schedule for Monty firing press conference": B's faithful speculate reason behind major Boston Bruins team practice update

The Boston Bruins' sudden cancellation of Tuesday's practice has set social media ablaze with speculation.

Noted Bruins insider and SportsHub Underground podcast host Ty Anderson broke the news on Twitter, providing no explanation for the canceled practice.

This comes on the heels of the Bruins' 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night at TD Garden. The loss marked the Bruins' third straight defeat, dropping their record to a disappointing 8-9-3 on the season so far.

Understandably frustrated fans took to social media to voice their theories about the strange practice cancellation. One fan jokingly tweeted:

"Yeah they gotta clear the schedule for the Monty firing press conference."

Another fan wrote:

"So now we reward this type of performance? or is Monty finally done? on X.

Here are some fan reactions:

"Why would they? Their mastery of all three zones in all situations is obvious to everyone. They should sleep in, comfortable in the knowledge that they are all playing at the peak of their abilities." one fan wrote.

"No game till Thursday, gotta think it’s time. Though I thought that two weeks ago so, what do I know?" another fan wrote.

"Really not a fan of the Jim Montgomery cycle of having a terrible game, not practicing, and being shocked that the team makes the same mistakes the next game." a user commented.

"So this was supposed to be a cup season? Bergeron is gone now. Mcavoy didn't turn into the one of the best defenseman in the league. Lindholm had an amazing forst season in Boston." another user wrote.

Next, the Boston Bruins will face the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday at TD Garden.

Boston Bruins Captain Brad Marchand on 5-1 loss to Blue Jackets

Boston Bruins Captain Brad Marchand didn't mince words following his team's dismal 5-1 defeat to the Columbus Blue Jackets on home ice. The loss highlighted growing concerns about the team's inconsistent play.

Marchand said:

“It’s not acceptable to have the same mistakes and same things over and over .. It starts with our compete level. We have it throughout periods, but then we have other moments where we think we’re a skill team and that’s not us. We have to understand our identity.”

The TD Garden faithful made their displeasure known, sending the team off with a chorus of boos after the loss to the Blue Jackets.

