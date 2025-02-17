  • home icon
"Great rematch ahead" "Getting eaten alive in finale": Hockey fans react as Canada clinches spot in 4 Nations championship game against USA

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Feb 17, 2025 21:50 GMT
Team Canada secured a spot for the finals against Team USA, thus drawing reactions from fans (Image Credit: IG @nhl)
Hockey fans react as Canada clinches spot in 4 Nations championship game against USA

On Monday, Hockey fans on the internet reacted to the news of Canada securing a spot in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game against the USA. Team Canada secured its spot after a 5-3 win against Finland at TD Garden in Boston on Monday.

The NHL's official X account shared the news and said:

"CANADA IS OFF TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP!"
The result drew hockey fans' attention, and they started sharing their opinions on Canada's win and their upcoming rematch against the USA. Some were excited, while others had doubts about Canada's chances in the championship game.

“A great rematch ahead,” one fan said.
“They are getting eaten alive in the finale 😭😭 They almost blew a 4-0 lead to the worst team in the tournament," another fan wrote.
"Sid saved Team Canada from one of the greatest chokes in sporting history," one hockey fan commented.
"That final 5 minutes was scary. Thought Canada was gonna choke," one X user said.
"Bennington tried to ruin everything, but the Canada Team was good 👍," a fan wrote.
"We need Logan Thompson in net or Hill on Thursday," a team Canada fan said.
Canada’s journey to the final was not easy. They lost to the USA 3-1 earlier in the tournament and needed this regulation win against Finland. They now have a chance to exact revenge for their loss against the Americans earlier in the tournament.

Team Canada almost gave up their 4-0 lead to Finland

Team Canada started strong but faced a late challenge against Finland on Monday. They gave up their 4-0 lead and the scoreline was 4-3 with one minute remaining on the clock. Connor McDavid scored first at the 4:13 mark with a wrist shot. Nathan MacKinnon made it 2-0 just 46 seconds later. Brayden Point added another goal at 13:02 with a backhand shot.

In the second period, MacKinnon scored his second goal at 5:03. Sidney Crosby and Sam Reinhart assisted on the goal. Canada led 4-0 going into the third period. Finland then fought back. Esa Lindell scored at 13:19, assisted by Artturi Lehkonen. Mikael Granlund made it 4-2 at 18:20. He scored again just 23 seconds later, with Aleksander Barkov and Sebastian Aho assisting.

Finland pulled their goalie for an extra attacker in the final minute and this gave Sidney Crosby a chance to seal the win with an empty-net goal at 19:04. Canada held on on defense in the last seconds and secured the 5-3 victory.

Edited by Saishyam Srikanth
