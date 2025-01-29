"Great time to pick up JT Miller" "I just cried": NHL fans react to worrying Nico Hischier injury update

New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier dealt an upper-body injury against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday after playing for 14:09. The Devils won the game 4–3 in overtime.

After Hischier missed Monday's 4–2 loss to the Flyers and went to New Jersey for evaluation, coach Sheldon Keefe provided an update about his condition.

On Wednesday, the Devil's official X account tweeted:

"#NEWS: Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Nico Hisher will miss tonight's game, is "week-to-week", and the team will see how he feels next week.

Before the injury, Hischier was performing well. He scored five goals and had two assists in his last six games, including five power-play points. He may miss at least two games, and the team could place him on injured reserve.

The news quickly circulated on X, and fans shared their reactions.

"Did u edit it so that our replies saying we all want to die don't show anymore be honest," one fan tweeted.

"Someone in Montreal better answer for this when we face them again on the 8th," a fan tweeted.

"Would be nice to have a competent GM that shows up during the season too and not just the off-season," another tweeted.

"Ah another year of a complete collapse and another year of watching all of that tremendous depth and talent we have step in for injured guys. Fitz is a terrible GM prove me wrong," one fan tweeted.

Fans are now waiting for updates and hoping Hischier returns soon.

Devil lost their game against the Flyers in Nico Hischier's absence

The New Jersey Devils lost 4–2 to the Philadelphia Flyers without captain Nico Hischier. Philadelphia took a 1–0 lead with Bobby Brink’s power-play goal. Just 28 seconds later, Scott Laughton made it 2–0.

Hathaway scored early in the second period, giving the Flyers a 3–0 lead. Dougie Hamilton got one back for the Devils, making it 3–1. Timo Meier scored late in the third to cut the lead to 3–2. Laughton sealed the win for Philadelphia at 4–2. The Devils struggled, especially on the power play, without Hischier in the lineup.

