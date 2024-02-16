"Greatest Leaf of all time": Leafs nation hail Auston Matthews' 5th season hattrick in win over Flyers

In a stunning display of talent and determination, Auston Matthews once again showcased why he's considered one of the most prolific goal scorers in the NHL. The Toronto Maple Leafs star lit up the ice with a natural hat trick in under 8 minutes during Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers, turning the tide of the match in minutes.

Matthews' hat trick secured the Leafs' win and set a fresh team record. He notched up his fifth hat trick game this season, making history for the team. Not stopping there, Matthews beat Darryl Sittler's long-held record for multiple goals in games. He's carving out his legacy as a star.

Astonishingly, he managed an impressive feat. Gathering 27 goals in 25 home games, Matthews matches a record made by Charlie Conacher almost a century ago, strengthening his position with the legends of the sport.

Seeing Auston Matthews' amazing game, Leafs Nation bursts with joy and respect. Social networks are filled with praise for the Toronto Maple Leafs star.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With each goal, Auston Matthews is close to reaching a rare level. Aiming for 71 goals this season, he's doing something not seen since the '90s. With every goal, he solidifies his place in hockey history and ignites the passion of fans across the globe.

Auston Matthews leads Leafs to thrilling overtime victory

In an exciting turn of events, the Leafs won 4-3 in overtime at the Wells Fargo Center.

With a quick goal by Sanheim, the Flyers got the ball rolling at 7:42 of the first period. But, the Leafs didn't miss a beat. Matthews tied it up, 1-1, with his 11:06 wrist shot in the second period. Even better? Matthews scores again at 14:20, pushing the Leafs ahead 2-1.

Not stopping there, Matthews made it a trio. His third goal arrived at 18:55 in the second period, making the score 3-1, Leafs. But the Flyers aren't done. Hathaway squeezed the Leafs' lead down to one point, making it 3-2 at 14:14 in the third period.

In the blink of an eye, Konecny evened things out at 3-3 while on the power play. His score set off loud cheers from the audience. For the match to be decided, it went into overtime. Here, Nylander claimed a victory for the Leafs barely 54 seconds in.

Ups and downs perfectly described this game for the teams and their supporters. The pendulum of advantage swung each way untill the last second. However, the leaves emerged victorious in the end.