"Greatest love we will ever know": Charlie McAvoy's wife Kiley announces the birth of couple's baby boy Rhys Michael

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy and his wife Kiley welcomed the birth of their baby boy Rhys Michael on Sunday.

Kiley announced the joyous news on Instagram, posting a photo of newborn Rhys with the caption:

"The greatest love we will ever know, Rhys Michael McAvoy is here."

The proud parents welcomed Rhys at 5:51 early Sunday morning. On Monday, Charlie McAvoy said about becoming a new dad.

"Me and Kiley welcomed a beautiful baby boy, Rhys Michael McAvoy. Kiley did absolutely amazing, everybody's healthy, baby is healthy, so we are really happy and, yeah, there are no words, we're thrilled right now," he said.

McAvoy had been sidelined since Jan. 11 due to an undisclosed injury. But the timing allowed him to be present for Rhys' birth.

"Obviously, timing never good to get hurt, but, you know, where we are now I got to be there for that and see that and be able to support her hopefully," he said.

The defenseman called the experience of watching his son being born "truly incredible."

McAvoy married his longtime girlfriend Kiley in August 2023. Kiley is the daughter of Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan. The two first met while attending Boston University and got engaged in July 2021 during a trip to Italy.

Bruins Charlie McAvoy to play for Team USA at 4 Nations Face-Off

Charlie McAvoy will represent Team USA at the upcoming NHL 4 Nations Face-Off tournament despite being sidelined with an injury.

McAvoy said that his injury timeline wouldn't prevent him from playing in the tournament, which takes place February 12-15.

"We knew relatively early on what we had going on, and that it wasn’t gonna be a problem for that. It was just something that we needed to take care of,and the timing was gonna be fine."McAvoy said,

"So, like I said, it su**s when you get hurt, and you gotta take some time. But I’m doing great, and life is good now.”

Charlie McAvoy won't suit up for the Bruins' next game against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

Team USA faces off against Finland on Feb. 13 after Canada and Sweden open the tournament the previous day.

