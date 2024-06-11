Greg Cote discloses how Connor McDavid's father Brian McDavid threw shade at Florida columnist for labelling his son 'McOverrated'

The 2024 Stanley Cup Final is intensifying scrutiny on Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers lost Game 2 4-1 to the Florida Panthers and now trail 2-0. Amidst this tension, Miami Herald columnist Greg Cote stirred controversy by labeling McDavid as "McOverrated." Cote questioned McDavid's status as a generational talent and his ability to lead the Oilers to a Stanley Cup win.

During a recent episode of the Dan Le Batard Show, Cote said his comments irked Brian McDavid, Connor's father, who referenced them during a meeting with a local reporter named Alex Baumgartner at a bar and threw shade at Cote in the process.

Trending

"Let me tell you about my reporting on how McDavid knows who I am and what I said. It's based on the reporting of another journalist, Alex Baumgartner from Five Reasons Sports," Cote said.

"He was in the Elbow Room after game one and someone told him, 'That's Connor McDavid's dad at the bar'. So Alex sidles up to him, wants to buy him a drink, and they start chatting," Cote continued.

According to Cote, Brian McDavid gave Baumgartner a skeptical look upon hearing that he was a local journalist and questioned whether he was Cote.

"Alex introduces himself as a local journalist covering the Panthers, and McDavid's dad gives him a side-eye and says, 'You're not that Greg Cote, are you?'"

Expand Tweet

Greg Cote's criticism of Oilers captain Connor McDavid as 'McOverrated'

Greg Cote, in his initial statement, argued that true greatness in hockey is measured by leading a team to Stanley Cup glory.

"Connor McDavid is overrated. Boom. He puts up impressive stats, yes. Fine. But should he really be called 'generational', called the best player in the sport when in nine seasons he has yet to lead his team to a Stanley Cup?" Greg Cote initially critiqued (via Miami Herald).

Cote also compared McDavid to Wayne Gretzky, who led the team to five Stanley Cup victories.

The ongoing Stanley Cup Final has only made things worse for McDavid. If the Oilers continue to struggle against the Panthers, the criticism is only going to intensify.