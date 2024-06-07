"Gross, he's awful" "Time to ax PK": Fans react as Mark Messier signs multi-year ESPN deal to continue as NHL analyst

Mark Messier, a Hockey Hall of Famer and six-time Stanley Cup winner has recently signed a new multi-year contract extension with ESPN. Messier, who joined ESPN in 2021, will continue to serve as an NHL studio and in-game analyst.

In an official statement, ESPN senior vice president Mark Gross expressed his gratitude toward Mark Messier for his contribution to providing valuable depth and insight to their hockey coverage:

"Mark Messier brings such depth and insight to our hockey coverage, and truly embodies what it means to be the ultimate team player," Mark Gross said. "As a first-ballot Hockey Hall of Famer with six Stanley Cups, he's been a tremendous addition to our studio coverage, and we're thrilled to reach a contract extension with a true NHL legend."

Here's what NHL fans on X (formerly Twitter) had to say as the news broke out. One tweeted:

"Gross, he’s awful"

Another fan joined the conversation and opined that ESPN should now cut ties with P.K. Subban, another analyst in the studio:

"Now time to axe PK"

"Good call. PK, on the other hand, can safely be fired into the sun," said one X user.

Here are some of the other top reactions to the news:

"Can you guys tone down the bias a few notches? It really is channel-changing worthy...or mute-worthy, TBH," one wrote.

"Congrats mark you’re probably the best part about ESPN hockey!! Hopefully you can give them new life!" another commented.

"Great guy, incredible player… just needs to show off his fun side more. Need to model after TNT basketball or TNT hockey more. Needs to be more entertaining," another X user expressed their views.

In addition to Mark Messier, the ESPN studio analyst crew includes P.K. Subban, Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan, A.J. Mleckzo, Ray Ferraro, and Meghan Chakya.

Mark Messier picks his side for the Stanley Cup Finals

Messier had an illustrious 25-year career in the NHL. He clinched six Stanley Cup championships during his career and notably stands as the only player in history to secure Cups as a captain for both the Edmonton Oilers and the New York Rangers.

Mark Messier retired in 2004, two seasons before the Oilers' last appearance in the Cup final in 2006. Now, two decades after his retirement, Messier's former team, the Oilers, finds themselves in the Finals, this time facing off against the Florida Panthers.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television on YouTube, Messier was asked to choose his side for the Stanley Cup final between the Oilers and Panthers. Here's what he said:

"I love the way the Florida Panthers play. They're probably one of my favorite teams to watch, but unfortunately, they're playing against a team that I spent a lot of years with, had a lot of success with some of the greatest players in the world there. So, and I still know so many people back in my hometown of Edmonton."

Game 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals is scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Amerant Bank Arena, home of the Florida Panthers. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET.