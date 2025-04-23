"Gross. Get this man out of my arena": Bill Belichick boo'd by Caniacs as UNC head coach attends Canes playoff game with girlfriend Jordan Hudson

Bill Belichick was at the Carolina Hurricanes playoff game on Tuesday night. The former New England Patriots GM and head coach attended the game with his girlfriend, Jordan Hudson. The game was held at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh. The Hurricanes played against the New Jersey Devils in Game 2. Carolina won the game 3-1 and now leads the series 2-0.

Belichick, 73, is known for his long NFL coaching career. He has been in the news owing to his move to UNC as head coach and his girlfriend. Jordan Hudson is 24 years old, and the couple has been public with their relationship for some time now. Their appearance at the game got a lot of attention.

Belichick’s face was shown on the big screen during the game. Many fans in the arena booed loudly when they saw him. B/R Open Ice shared a video of him watching the Canes:

The NHL posted a photo of Belichick and Hudson in the stands. Their caption said,

“Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson are taking in the @Canes game tonight!”

Soon, NHL fans started reacting to Bill Belichick's moment on X.

“We all collectively booed him in the arena 😂.” One fan wrote.

“Gross. Get that man out of my arena.” Another fan said.

"Most losses in NFL history. Widely known as a cheater" a fan reacted.

Take a look at some more reactions to Bill Belichick on X:

"He's not welcome in Raleigh," a fan wrote.

"I love that they go booed loudly when shown on the Jumbotron. So, Bill, who is your rival? You think it’s Duke? That’s cute," another fan wrote.

"She’s an adult And he knows what he’s getting into Doesn’t make it right but they are consenting adults," a fan commented on Belichick's relatioship with Hudson.

Clearly, the Canes' faithful were not too keen on having Bill Belichick around.

Carolina Hurricanes secured a strong comeback win in Bill Belichick's presence

The New Jersey Devils scored first with a goal by Jesper Bratt at 3:51 in the first period. But the Hurricanes tied the game 1-1 in the second period. Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a rebound after a save by Markstrom. Carolina took the lead 2-1 with a short-handed goal by Jordan Martinook.

Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour praised Martinook's goal.

"It might have been his most impactful game as a Hurricane," Brind’Amour said. "...The goal was huge, but he was all over this game for us."

Martinook got a pass from Dmitry Orlov and scored with a snap shot. Seth Jarvis scored an empty-net goal with 37 seconds left for the 3-1 final score.

Frederik Andersen made 25 saves, and the Canes will head to New Jersey for Game 3 on Friday.

