"Grossly overrated, sucks in playoffs": Hockey fans debate Auston Matthews' #15 spot in controversial NHL Network ranking

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Sep 29, 2025 03:42 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Hockey fans debate Auston Matthews' #15 spot in controversial NHL Network ranking - Source: Imagn

NHL fans on social media reacted to Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews’ ranking in the NHL Network’s top players list. He finished third last year.

However, this year, Matthews was dropped to the 15th spot. The NHL Network is releasing its current top 50 players list, and so far, players 20 through 11 were revealed on Sunday in the eighth of a nine-part series.

Here’s how fans on X reacted to Auston Matthews’ ranking. One tweeted:

"Not really. He is grossly overrated, and absolutely sucks in the playoffs."
Another chimed in:

"The top 10 gonna be 2 Avs, 2 Oilers, Quinn, Kuch and 4 incredibly disrespectful names."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"I’m all for poking leafs fans but not having Auston in the top-10 players list is just dumb," a third fan wrote.
"Gladly take it, now he’s underrated. He had a rough season, if it’s rankings based on just last year, he wouldn’t be in the top 10. Last 5 years, he’s top 5," one X user opined.
"How was this list compiled?The man had a poor season but there are not 14 players better than Matthews in the NHL for this coming season. 7-10 reasonable. 15th? No," another fan wrote.
"He was never a top 5 player in the first place, this seems a tad low even with my hate for him, but honestly maybe like 3-4 spots. Toronto overvalues him way to much, and he’s a ghost when it matters," another chimed in.
Players who finished ahead of Auston Matthews on NHL Network's Top 50 list

The players who finished ahead of Auston Matthews in the NHL Network’s top 50 players list were Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel (No. 14), Mikko Rantanen of the Dallas Stars (No. 13), Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov (No. 12), and Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak (No. 11).

Drafted first overall by the Leafs in the 2016 NHL draft, Matthews has been with the club for the last nine seasons. He has recorded a 60-goal season twice and has won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as the NHL’s leading goal scorer three times, as well as the Hart Trophy as the league MVP once.

Last season, the 28-year-old amassed 78 points, with 33 goals and 45 assists, in 67 games.

Also Read: Maple Leafs HC waves off Auston Matthews injury scare as captain misses preseason clash against Canadiens

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
