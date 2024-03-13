"Gudas could have killed that guy": Fans react to heated Blackhawks-Ducks brawl which could have ended in a goalie fight

Fans at the United Center on Tuesday witnessed a heated brawl between the Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks, which could have potentially ended in a goalie fight.

The brawl broke out in the third period when Ducks forward Mason McTavish and Hawks defenseman Jared Tinordi began pushing each other behind Chicago's net.

The players from both teams joined in, and Radko Gudas of the Ducks began fighting Hawks forward MacKenzie Entwistle. After seeing Gudas hit Entwistle, Blackhawks goalie Petr Mrazek entered the fray to defend his teammate.

However, Mrazek's move prompted Ducks goalie John Gibson, who was on the bench, to skate down and grab the opposing goalie. Although neither goalie exchanged punches, they were assessed a 10-minute misconduct.

Expand Tweet

Mrazek was allowed to continue the game, but Gibson was given a game misconduct and was subsequently ejected from the game for leaving the crease.

Here's how NHL fans online reacted to the heated brawl between the Blackhawks and Ducks.

One tweeted:

"Hawks better back off. Gudas could have killed that guy. Goalie should stay out."

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The officials handed out a total of nine penalties after the skirmish. Ducks' Radko Gudas and Hawks forward Reese Johnson were the other players to receive penalties for misconduct in the matchup.

Connor Bedard delivers a stellar performance in Blackhawks' win over the Ducks

The Blackhawks on Tuesday hosted the Anaheim Ducks at the United Center. The hosts displayed a dominant performance and drove out the Ducks with a comprehensive 7-2 win.

Bedard had an incredible game for the Hawks. The 18-year-old rookie notched up a career-high five points (a goal and four assists) on the night to take his tally to 51 points (20 goals and 31 assists) in 52 games this campaign.

In the postgame interview, Bedard said (via NHL.com):

"I always try to go in with the same mindset and try to play the same,” Bedard said. “It's funny, I had eight games straight without a goal and then you have a couple of big ones and people kind of forget about that."

He added:

"I'm just trying to stick to what works. I've been fortunate the last two to get a couple, but it's only two games and obviously it means nothing if we come out and don't do great.”

Nick Foligno and Phillip Kurashev scored four points each, while Andreas Athanasiou contributed two points for the Hawks in the matchup. Meanwhile, Brett Leason was the only scorer for the Ducks on the night.