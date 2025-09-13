"Guess they won't lose in the finals": NHL fans react to Corey Perry injury news days ahead of Kings training camp

The hockey world is abuzz with the news of Corey Perry's injury just days before the Los Angeles Kings' training camp.Perry was injured during a skate on Friday and is undergoing further evaluation, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. It was reported that Perry appeared to get hurt along the boards at the Kings’ practice facility in El Segundo and was later taken off the ice in a wheelchair.With Kings training camp just days away, fans weighed in on social media after the news of Perry's injury. One quipped:“I guess they won’t lose in the finals.”Willy Who @NYRwiLLyWonKALINK@FriedgeHNIC I guess they won’t loose in the finalsAnother wrote:&quot;Nice signing Holland. Dude should have retired 3 years ago.&quot;Thebrody @Brodysafa1LINK@FriedgeHNIC Nice signing Holland. Dude should have retired 3 years agoHere are some more fan reactions:&quot;leaves the oilers for more money and he gets injured (jokes, hope he’s okay),&quot; one wrote.&quot;He was great last year but you gotta leave it before it leaves you. Should’ve had another cup but whatever. Not like LA was gonna do that&quot; another posted.&quot;In 2007, I watched this bastard terrorize my Sens. I can’t believe he’s still going. Wow! What an amazing athlete. For those that struggle with math, that’s 18 years ago,&quot; a user commented.&quot;No one cares about a 4th line grinder dude tweet something relevant,&quot; another wrote.Perry is coming off a strong year with the Oilers, posting 19 goals and 11 assists for 30 points in 81 games. He joined the Kings on a one-year, $2 million deal signed on July 1.Corey Perry injured during &quot;on ice&quot; incidentCorey Perry’ injury was first reported by John Hoven of Mayor’s Manor. According to Hoven, multiple sources confirmed that the play seemed to unfold along the boards.“And it wasn’t immediately clear if he went down as the result of catching a rut on the ice or if it was a result of contact from another player. Eventually, Perry was said to be taken off the ice in a wheelchair for further medical evaluation,” Hoven wrote of the incident.The injury comes as Corey Perry was finishing up the final stretch of his offseason training, with plans to join the Los Angeles Kings at training camp next week. His availability for the start of camp is now uncertain.