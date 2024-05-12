"Guess Toronto's 'Gods' don't get any justice today": Fans react to latest revelation in Mitch Marner's armed carjacking case from 2022

Toronto Maple Leafs Mitch Marner was the unfortunate victim of a carjacking in May 2022. The robbers stole Marner’s SUV in an armed robbery but, fortunately,, Marner was unharmed.

Now, in a surprising turn of events, local authorities dismissed the case, with court documents revealing that prosecutors did not believe they had a “reasonable prospect of conviction,” sports journalist Rick Westhead reported.

As soon as the news broke, the trolls came out in full force. Here is a hilarious reaction:

This fan couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the Leafs’ postseason exit at the hands of the Boston Bruins:

Another fan called for charges against Marner for his performance this season:

"Soon the Crown attorney will investigate Marner for robbing the Leafs with his performance."

Some fans showed their genuine concern for the lack of justice in this criminal situation.

This fan voiced their concern:

"No wonder there are so many carjackings in Toronto, they can’t even find a way to convict perpetrators on a high-profile case."

This other fan was straightforward with their frustration:

"So CRIMINALS WALK FREE... GOOD TO KNOW... THANK YOU CANADIAN LAW."

Another fan sided with Marner’s need for personal protection:

"This is likely why he has security. Can’t blame him. It’s not a joking matter."

Mitch Marner and the Maple Leafs stated that they had no comment on an “ongoing investigation,” comments from Marner or the club may follow once the police inquiry closes.

Charges dropped in Mitch Marner carjacking case

Two men were arrested in connection to the Mitch Marner carjacking case. Following what authorities called “non-stop legwork,” the investigation did not yield sufficient evidence to convict the two perpetrators.

According to the Toronto Star, the charges against the two suspects were withdrawn by prosecutors citing that “there’s not a reasonable prospect of conviction.”

The admission by prosecutors comes on the heels of the highly touted arrests in the case. With the charges dropped against the two main suspects, the Toronto Police Department claimed that “the investigation on the third suspect is ongoing.”

Perhaps Mitch Marner may never find the closure he needs in this case. Moreover, could an incident such as this one motivate Marner to leave Toronto via free agency? Would this situation be enough to spur Marner to waive his no-trade clause?

These questions are speculation at this point. But one thing is certain: Marner’s fear of going out in public is justified. Anyone who’s ever been through a carjacking can understand Marner’s feelings.