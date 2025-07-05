"Guy was a warrior" "Gone way too soon": Hockey world mourns the tragic passing of ex-Bruins enforcer Lyndon Byers at 61

Former Boston Bruins enforcer Lyndon Byers has passed away at the age of 61, leaving the hockey community grieving. The Bruins confirmed the news on Saturday with a long post on X.

“The Boston Bruins are deeply saddened by the passing of Lyndon Byers. Lyndon was a fan favorite across his nine seasons in the Black & Gold, thanks to his rugged, rough-and-tumble style, and was a key cog on the B’s teams that made trips to the Stanley Cup final in 1988 and 1990," the post read. "He is forever a part of our Bruins family. Our thoughts are with his wife, Annie, and son, Will, during this very difficult time.”

Byers played for the Bruins from 1983 to 1992. He later played one season with the San Jose Sharks before leaving the NHL in 1993. Byers was born in Nipawin, Saskatchewan, and was drafted by the Bruins in 1982.

Many fans shared their condolences online for the former NHL star.

“RIP LB. He was one of a kind. Gone way too soon,” one fan wrote.

“Wikipedia hasn’t even updated this yet, must be pretty recent, my condolences to his family, I wonder if it was CTE related. The guy was a warrior. Rest easy Lyndon,” another fan said.

"After game 6 of the Stanley cup finals in 2011 I remember seeing LB out in the streets after the game. What a night. Sad you are gone LB," one fan mentioned.

X was flooded with positive messages, showing the respect Lyndon Byers earned from hockey fans.

"Crushed. LB was my favorite player as a kid. Still have a Byers jersey in the closet somewhere. He became a legend after playing for being a man of the people and his gift for entertaining. Way too young. RIP LB34," a fan wrote.

"LB was such a huge personality and so many people adored him. So sorry for his family," another fan wrote.

After retiring from pro hockey, Byers became a popular radio host in Boston. He was known for his humor and jolly nature. Many listeners remember him as a fun and energetic voice.

Lyndon Byers' wife shared the news of his passing

Lyndon Byers' wife, Annie Byers, shared a message about his passing on her social media. She said LB died on Friday morning. Annie and their son, Will, are still processing the news. She asked people to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

"This is Annie, LB’s wife. It is with deep regret that I have to announce that LB passed away yesterday morning..." Annie wrote.

"Please know (or, as LB would have said, 'not for nothin’;') we recognize how many people loved and cared for him and considered him a friend. Keep LB in your memory, remember his smile, and know how much he cared about all of you."

Annie added that more details about the memorial service would be shared soon. She ended by thanking everyone for the overwhelming support.

