Habs' Cole Caufield makes thoughts extremely clear on USA National Anthem being booed at Canadian NHL games

Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield voiced his thoughts about Canadian fans booing the American national anthem during NHL games in Canadian cities. The booing of the American national anthem in Canadian cities stemmed from US President Donald Trump’s controversial policies toward Canada.

Despite the political angle to the situation, Caufield voiced his opinion about the booing on Friday night.

“I mean respectfully, I think it’s pretty disrespectful. It does bother me a little bit but at the end of the day, it’s a whole different thing. As hockey players, we don’t really get into that stuff so…” he said.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Caufield, an American citizen, doesn't appreciate the booing of his country’s national anthem. However, he was clear in the sense that NHLers don’t typically get involved in political issues.

Nevertheless, Caufield’s comments underscore how a political issue unrelated to hockey has permeated the action on the ice. It remains to be seen if Canadian fans will refrain from booing the American national anthem as the political situation settles down.

Cole Caufield praises Jack Hughes and brother Luke

Cole Caufield praised the Hughes brothers in an interview with the NHL on February 7. Caufield spoke about the Hughes brothers, in particular Jack, a player he’s known for years.

“The whole family is great. They love the game. They're so passionate about it. But obviously, from a very young age, you just knew Jack was gonna be something special,” he said.

Caufield went on to highlight Jack's skills that stood out in his game.

“Just the way he skated. He could always handle the puck well, move the puck well, but, you know, I think it's just like skating talents.”

Hughes and Caufield share more than just a long-lasting friendship. They were both first-round picks in the 2019 draft. Jack Hughes went first overall to the New Jersey Devils while Cole Caufield went 15th overall to the Montreal Canadiens.

Both players have had an impact on their teams, quickly becoming rising NHL stars. Caufield also spoke about what it’s like to compete against his long-time friend Jack and his brother Luke.

“Honestly, they're just really special at what they do. They love what they do. It's pretty cool to be able to get to train with them and compete against the best. And that's kind of what you want,” he said.

In the end, the healthy rivalry between Caufield and the Hughes brothers has the potential to elevate the young stars into superstars one day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback