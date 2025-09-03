  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Montreal Canadiens
  • Habs fans irate at controversial Lane Hutson ranking in Under-23 prospects list: "Why is Pronman still employed?"; "10/10 ragebait" 

Habs fans irate at controversial Lane Hutson ranking in Under-23 prospects list: "Why is Pronman still employed?"; "10/10 ragebait" 

By ARJUN B
Published Sep 03, 2025 03:35 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
Fans irate at controversial Lane Hutson ranking in Under-23 prospects list (Source: Imagn)

Fans are furious after Montreal Canadiens' Lane Hutson was ranked 34th on Corey Pronman’s list of the best NHL Players and Prospects Under 23.

Ad

Corey Pronman, The Athletic’s senior NHL prospects writer, released the rankings despite Hutson coming off a stellar rookie season where he won the Calder Trophy with six goals and 66 points in 82 games.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The placement sparked an outcry on social media, with fans questioning the logic behind the ranking. One fan questioned:

"How can you list players who have never played a single game in the NHL ahead of the NHL Rookie of the Year? Why is this Pronman guy still employed?"
Ad

Another fan wrote:

"10/10 ragebait."
Ad

Here are some more reactions from fans on X/Twitter:

"They really want to piss off Lane so he plays with a chop on his shoulder even more this year or what."
Ad
"If that ended up being true it would be a defenceman devotion in the game."
Ad
"Ever thought maybe...just maybe he knows habs fans are gonna react strongly and post his takes everywhere and give him more visibility? I disagree with most of his takes, but fans are just promoting him and giving him more attention."
Ad
"Lane out there breaking records and all that in first year none of them will come close to what he done his first year and he only getting better and better."
Ad

At the top of Pronman’s list, Macklin Celebrini claimed the No. 1 spot, followed by Connor Bedard.

Lane Hutson snubbed from Team USA's 2025 Olympics orientation camp

Lane Hutson was a surprising omission from Team USA’s 44-player orientation camp in preparation for the 2026 Winter Olympics, which was held August 26-27 in Plymouth, Michigan.

Speaking ahead of the Hush Hockey Challenge last week, Hutson said via RDS.ca:

Ad
"There are some really good American players, I wish them the best and enjoy the camp. For me, I'm just getting ready for the season.
"I would love to play there, you never know what can happen, the season is long. If the opportunity arises, I would of course like to participate," he added.
Ad

USA Hockey has already revealed its first wave of roster selections for the 2026 Winter Olympics, naming Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk, Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy as part of the team.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications