Habs fans irate at controversial Lane Hutson ranking in Under-23 prospects list: "Why is Pronman still employed?"; "10/10 ragebait" 

Fans are furious after Montreal Canadiens' Lane Hutson was ranked 34th on Corey Pronman’s list of the best NHL Players and Prospects Under 23. Corey Pronman, The Athletic’s senior NHL prospects writer, released the rankings despite Hutson coming off a stellar rookie season where he won the Calder Trophy with six goals and 66 points in 82 games. The placement sparked an outcry on social media, with fans questioning the logic behind the ranking. One fan questioned: &quot;How can you list players who have never played a single game in the NHL ahead of the NHL Rookie of the Year? Why is this Pronman guy still employed?&quot; Roli M. @roli_m57057LINK@HabsOnReddit How can you list players who have never played a single game in the NHL ahead of the NHL Rookie of the Year? Why is this Pronman guy still employed?Another fan wrote: &quot;10/10 ragebait.&quot;grabovski @84grabovski84LINK@HabsOnReddit 10/10 ragebaitHere are some more reactions from fans on X/Twitter: &quot;They really want to piss off Lane so he plays with a chop on his shoulder even more this year or what.&quot;Bear Market Enforcer @GuyOnCryptoXLINK@HabsOnReddit They really want to piss off Lane so he plays with a chop on his shoulder even more this year or what&quot;If that ended up being true it would be a defenceman devotion in the game.&quot; Ray of Knight @CoffeeSacredLINK@HabsOnReddit If that ended up being true it would be a defenceman devotion in the game&quot;Ever thought maybe...just maybe he knows habs fans are gonna react strongly and post his takes everywhere and give him more visibility? I disagree with most of his takes, but fans are just promoting him and giving him more attention.&quot; Marc Dumeignil @marcothepro007LINK@HabsOnReddit Ever thought maybe...just maybe he knows habs fans are gonna react strongly and post his takes everywhere and give him more visibility? I disagree with most of his takes, but fans are just promoting him and giving him more attention&quot;Lane out there breaking records and all that in first year none of them will come close to what he done his first year and he only getting better and better.&quot; Neil John pennell @neil_pennellLINK@HabsOnReddit Lane out there breaking records and all that in first year none of them will come close to what he done his first year and he only getting better and betterAt the top of Pronman’s list, Macklin Celebrini claimed the No. 1 spot, followed by Connor Bedard. Lane Hutson snubbed from Team USA's 2025 Olympics orientation camp Lane Hutson was a surprising omission from Team USA’s 44-player orientation camp in preparation for the 2026 Winter Olympics, which was held August 26-27 in Plymouth, Michigan.Speaking ahead of the Hush Hockey Challenge last week, Hutson said via RDS.ca: &quot;There are some really good American players, I wish them the best and enjoy the camp. For me, I'm just getting ready for the season. &quot;I would love to play there, you never know what can happen, the season is long. If the opportunity arises, I would of course like to participate,&quot; he added. USA Hockey has already revealed its first wave of roster selections for the 2026 Winter Olympics, naming Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk, Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy as part of the team.