Habs forward Alex Newhook reveals his Valentine’s Day secrets, including ideal date, gifts and more

Habs forward Alex Newhook, known for his prowess on the ice, recently opened up about his softer side just in time for Valentine's Day. At 23, the Newfoundland native proves that he's not only a star athlete but also a hopeless romantic.

When asked about his romantic inclinations, Newhook modestly admitted to NHL.com:

"Yes, I would consider myself to be a romantic."

However, he's not one to go overboard on Valentine's Day, preferring a simple yet thoughtful approach. Newhook suggests a charming evening for the ideal Valentine’s Day date:

"A dinner and a little walk around downtown or something if it’s not too cold and then head back and put on a movie."

Although, with his girlfriend studying law in Colorado, Newhook plans to opt for a FaceTime date this year. As for gifts, Newhook believes in the classic appeal of flowers:

"You can’t go wrong with flowers. I think every girl likes flowers."

Chocolate is a sweet addition, but he advises against going overboard with His and Hers gifts, preferring something subtle.

When it comes to music, Newhook leans toward alternative country and classic tunes like Taylor Swift's "Love Story" for a romantic vibe. While not a huge fan of romantic comedies, he confesses a soft spot for "The Proposal."

Some Valentine’s Day faux pas are in Newhook's book. He's not a fan of candy hearts and believes proposing on Valentine’s Day might be a bit cliche. Alex Newhook muses that teammate Cole Caufield could use a bit of love advice.

He suspects that players like Rafael Harvey-Pinard, who hails from France, may have a natural flair for romance.

Alex Newhook makes impactful return in Habs' dominant win

On Tuesday, Alex Newhook shone brightly in the 5-0 triumph over Anaheim. Despite recently coming back from a 27-game injury break, Newhook contributed with a crucial assist, two attempts at goal and two blocks. His hold on a rebound amidst the fray near the goalpost resulted in a key goal by Nick Suzuki.

Since returning to action, he’s been doing his bit consistently on the third line during periods of even play. Moreover, his superior skills earned his position back instantly on the leading power-play team. The gme saw him score his first point in his third game post-return, showing how easily he got back into the groove.

Boasting 14 points this season, including four during power-plays, Newhook reaffirms his value as a valuable, multi-talented frontman for the Habs.