Habs' prospect goalie Jacob Fowler opens up about balancing hockey and college education

By ARJUN B
Published Sep 27, 2025 05:24 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Pittsburgh Penguins at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
Jacob Fowler opens up about balancing hockey and college education - Source: Imagn

Montreal Canadiens prospect Jacob Fowler is juggling life as a goalie and a student. Drafted by the Canadiens in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft, Fowler left Boston College after his sophomore year. He won the Mike Richter Award as the top goalie in U.S. college hockey.

Even though he’s now focused on his pro career, he wants to continue his education. Fowler enrolled in an online creative communications course this season, after taking religion and communications classes over the summer.

“I feel like it would be a waste if I didn’t pursue my degree…You don’t want to just be good in one aspect of your life, because hockey’s only going to last so long.”
He admits he’s not the most passionate student, but he doesn’t want to waste the given scholarship. Fowler said an education from Boston College is too valuable to pass up.

“I think the significance is people would kill for the education you get from Boston College. It’s a very privileged school that you get to attend. I feel like it would be a waste if I didn’t pursue my degree.”Fowler said.
“To be able to get an education like that from that school for free isn’t something you want to leave on the table.

Fowler went 25-7-2 with a 1.63 goals-against average, a .940 save percentage, and seven shutouts last season at Boston College. Now, with the Laval Rocket, he’ll be stepping in as their No. 1 goalie while also making time for his studies.

Jacob Fowler wants to make his parents "proud"

Jacob Fowler wants to make his parents proud by completing his degree. At Boston College, students take courses for their religion requirement, and Fowler is taking one of these classes as part of his studies.

“Hopefully, one day I can walk across that stage and make my parents proud (with a degree) for something other than hockey.” Jacob Fowler said.

Fowler also noted that Boston College will continue to cover the cost of his courses as long as he studies and does not fall behind or fail.

