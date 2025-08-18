Habs' Sam Montembeault marries his girlfriend, Daryanne, in ceremony at Four Seasons Montreal, attended by Canadiens teammates [In Photos]

Sam Montembeault celebrated his wedding with his long-time girlfriend, Daryanne Ayotte, in Montreal, with plenty of his Montreal Canadiens teammates celebrating alongside him. The couple has been engaged since September and had been planning their wedding throughout the 2024-25 NHL season.
They got married at the Four Seasons Hotel in Montreal, a fancy chain of global luxury hotels. The Creme Soda Evenements, events and wedding planning company's Instagram page shared pictures from Sam and Daryanne's big day, which the couple shared on Instagram.
Daryanne and Sam took their vows in front of the minister in an aesthetic greenery-themed wedding ceremony that included flowers, decorative trees and other accompaniments. There were also snaps of the hotel and the lavish dinner ceremony for guests.
Habs teammates Alexandre Carrier, David Savard, Brendan Gallagher, Jonathan Drouin, Mike Matheson and Rafael Harvey-Pinard beamed with smiles, posing for the cameras with Daryanne, while some of their better halves also joined in.
In a heartwarming moment, Sam and Daryanne's just over a year old pet dog, Gigi, was also dressed up for the occasion as they celebrated the big day. The couple is also parents to Gucci, five years old.
The couple's wedding has been a seven-year wait for the pair who have been dating for seven years.
In 2018, they met at the Festival du blé d’Inde à Saint-Célestin (a corn festival in Quebec). They have also done a couple's photoshoot together for Tricolore Sports x Dime collection.
Busy Habs wedding (off)season ends with Sam Montembeault's wedding
Canadiens players have been all over the globe celebrating the weddings of their peers and teammates. Former Hab for three years, Joel Edmundson got married in the offseason in the United Kingdom in June this year.
Soon, winger Patrik Laine tied the knot with girlfriend Jordan Harris in Palm Springs, Florida around the same time. Few from the Habs attended his wedding while almost the entire team was present was captain Nick Suzuki's wedding to longtime girlfriend Caitlin Fitzgerald in the last week of July.
