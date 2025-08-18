Habs' Sam Montembeault marries his girlfriend, Daryanne, in ceremony at Four Seasons Montreal, attended by Canadiens teammates [In Photos]

Sam Montembeault celebrated his wedding with his long-time girlfriend, Daryanne Ayotte, in Montreal, with plenty of his Montreal Canadiens teammates celebrating alongside him. The couple has been engaged since September and had been planning their wedding throughout the 2024-25 NHL season.

Ad

They got married at the Four Seasons Hotel in Montreal, a fancy chain of global luxury hotels. The Creme Soda Evenements, events and wedding planning company's Instagram page shared pictures from Sam and Daryanne's big day, which the couple shared on Instagram.

Daryanne and Sam took their vows in front of the minister in an aesthetic greenery-themed wedding ceremony that included flowers, decorative trees and other accompaniments. There were also snaps of the hotel and the lavish dinner ceremony for guests.

Ad

Trending

Sam Montembeault and Daryanne Ayotte seen taking vows at the Four Seasons Hotel banquet (Source: Instagram @daryanneayotte)

Habs teammates Alexandre Carrier, David Savard, Brendan Gallagher, Jonathan Drouin, Mike Matheson and Rafael Harvey-Pinard beamed with smiles, posing for the cameras with Daryanne, while some of their better halves also joined in.

Canadiens teammates celebrating alongside Sam Montembeault's wife Daryanne (Source: Instagram @daryanneayotte)

In a heartwarming moment, Sam and Daryanne's just over a year old pet dog, Gigi, was also dressed up for the occasion as they celebrated the big day. The couple is also parents to Gucci, five years old.

Ad

Sam Montembeault and Daryanne Ayotte's pet dog Gigi at their wedding (Source: Instagram @daryanneayotte)

The couple's wedding has been a seven-year wait for the pair who have been dating for seven years.

In 2018, they met at the Festival du blé d’Inde à Saint-Célestin (a corn festival in Quebec). They have also done a couple's photoshoot together for Tricolore Sports x Dime collection.

Busy Habs wedding (off)season ends with Sam Montembeault's wedding

Canadiens players have been all over the globe celebrating the weddings of their peers and teammates. Former Hab for three years, Joel Edmundson got married in the offseason in the United Kingdom in June this year.

Soon, winger Patrik Laine tied the knot with girlfriend Jordan Harris in Palm Springs, Florida around the same time. Few from the Habs attended his wedding while almost the entire team was present was captain Nick Suzuki's wedding to longtime girlfriend Caitlin Fitzgerald in the last week of July.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama