"Had some misunderstandings with the coach" - Blue Jackets star Yegor Chinakhov seemingly seeks trade according to agent

Yegor Chinakhov has asked the Columbus Blue Jackets to trade him, and his agent, Shumi Babaev, shared the news on X on Thursday.

“I had some misunderstandings with the coach during the season. Now, I would be glad to have a trade,” Chinakhov said.

He added that he wants to stay in the NHL and keep improving.

"I would like to move to a different location," Chinakhov said. "Will I return to Russia? As long as I can play in the NHL, I will keep developing here @BlueJacketsNHL."

Chinakhov was drafted at No. 21 by the Blue Jackets in 2020. At the time, many were surprised by the pick, as most draft lists did not include his name in the top 100. He played in Russia with Avangard Omsk, where he had a strong year in the KHL and helped his team win the Gagarin Cup.

Chinakhov signed with Columbus in May 2021, and has played 175 regular season games and scored 71 points. His best season came in 2023-24, when he had 16 goals and 13 assists in 53 games.

The right wing has also faced injuries during his time in the NHL. In December 2022, he hurt his ankle and was placed on injured reserve. He later played in the AHL with the Cleveland Monsters, but another injury before the 2023-24 season led to another AHL assignment. After the end of his entry-level contract in 2024, he signed a two-year extension worth $4,200,000.

Even with the injuries, Chinakhov has improved his play each season, gaining more ice time and produced more points. However, he feels it is time to move to a new team, but still wants to grow as a player in the NHL.

Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said he wasn’t surprised by Chinakhov’s trade request but didn’t expect it to go public. Waddell said Chinakhov struggled after his back injury.

“He got back and didn’t play well,” Waddell said on Thursday, via The Athletic.

Insider wants Oilers to pursue Yegor Chinakhov

Jim Parsons of NHL Trade Talk thinks the Oilers could try to trade for Yegor Chinakhov. They need forward depth after losing Evander Kane and Corey Perry in free agency, and Chinakhov has solid top-nine potential and fits Edmonton’s plan.

"Chinakhov has skill and might fit the Oilers timeline if healthy," Parsons wrote on Thursday.

The Oilers want to return to the Stanley Cup Final. They lost to the Florida Panthers in the last two finals, and offensive depth could help them go further.

However, Columbus general manafer Don Waddell has made it clear that he won’t make a trade unless he gets fair value.

"I will talk to teams (for Yegor)," Waddell said. "But I’m not just going to trade him because you said (his agent) to trade him."

Waddell expects Chinakhov at training camp and said things can still work if he shows up with the right mindset.

