"Happy birthday beautiful": Wayne Gretzky's daughter Emma's boyfriend Stone Eby shares throwback pictures on her 22nd birthday

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Emma turned 22 this week. On Friday, her boyfriend and SMU Mustangs TE Stone Eby shared a series of throwback photos on his Instagram stories, wishing her on the special occasion.

One of the pictures showed Emma and Stone taking a mirror selfie in a gala setting. Emma wore a black dress with a plunging neckline, holding a clutch, while Stone Eby wore a dark suit.

“Happy birthday beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ I love you and hope you have a great day,” he wrote in the caption.

via Instagram /@stoneeby

The next photo saw them posing together at a crowded concert, with Emma wearing a cowboy hat and Stone in a casual shirt and cap. The third click was a black-and-white photo where Emma kissed Stone on the cheek while he had his arm around her, both of them in formal evening wear.

via Instagram /@stoneeby

Eby then posted a picture which showed Emma sitting on a horse in a fenced area wearing a white t-shirt and jeans. Another image saw Emma standing next to a horse near a fence at sunset, probably at a ranch.

The last click showed Emma sitting on a yoga mat in an indoor space wearing a gray sweatshirt and leggings, holding a small puppy close to her face.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife shares sweet birthday tribute for daughter

On Friday, Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet shared a special Instagram post wishing their youngest daughter Emma a happy birthday.

Janet's post included a slideshow created out of a bunch of photos showing Emma with her family, her siblings, parents, grandparents, nieces and nephews. Some pictures showed Emma with Wayne Gretzky and other family members, while others were from when she was younger.

“Happy Birthday Emma!! and just like that your 22♥️ Love you so much you are the "Great One," Janet wrote in the caption.

Her brother Ty Gretzky also wished Emma on her birthday. He posted a black-and-white story of Emma lounging on a couch with his younger daughter Vienna and wrote:

“Happy birthday @emiliagretzky love you!!!”

via Instagram /@emiliagretzky

Emma reposted the story on her own account and also shared two more stories from her friend Brooke Yorkison. One showed Emma and Brooke walking together on a night out, while the other was clicked during a moment from Emma’s birthday gathering where she was seen in front of a cake with sparklers.

Last year, Emma Gretzky had a Casino Royale-themed party for her 21st birthday which was attended by parents and siblings including her sister Paulina and her husband, pro golfer Dustin Johnson.

