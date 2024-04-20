"Hard to replace" - William Nylander's Maple Leafs teammate hints that Swedish winger could miss Game 1 against Bruins

In the buildup to Game 1 of the first-round playoff series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins, speculation swirls around the status of star forward William Nylander.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe has remained tight-lipped, offering no clear indication of whether Nylander will be available for the crucial opening matchup. The situation remains uncertain despite Nylander's absence from the team's optional skate at TD Garden.

While his non-participation in optional skates isn't unusual, the lack of involvement raises questions about his readiness to return to action.

Maple Leafs defenceman Timothy Liljegren acknowledged the challenge of replacing William Nylander, highlighting his importance to the team.

"It's hard to replace Willy, obviously, We've got guys stepping up when guys go down," Liljegren said (h/t The Hockey News). "It’ll be no different this time. It's tough for him, but hopefully he won't miss too much."

Chris Johnston of TSN reported that Nylander experienced discomfort on Thursday morning, raising doubts about his ability to participate in Game 1.

"It remains to be seen if William Nylander will be able to get himself to a spot physically where he can suit up for Game 1 in Boston tonight. This isn't an issue he was playing through down the stretch. He woke up Thursday in some discomfort," Johnston tweeted.

The uncertainty in Nylander's status indicates his absence from Game 1 against the Bruins. The Maple Leafs must rely on their depth and resilience to navigate the challenges posed by Nylander's potential absence.

Nick Robertson, one of the leading candidates to replace Nylander in the lineup, spoke about the excitement of making his playoff debut.

"First kind of real playoff game, I'm pretty excited," Robertson said (h/t The Hockey News).

William Nylander's absence could lower Maple Leafs' winning chances

The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs are all set for a historic playoff showdown, with the Bruins holding a longstanding advantage over the Leafs dating back to 1959. Despite the one-sided history, both teams enter the series with determination and caution.

Bruins captain Brad Marchand said,

“I think just with the history we’ve had with them recently, they’re probably our biggest rival now over the last decade.” (h/t Washington Post).

Meanwhile, Toronto's Auston Matthews is focused on team success rather than personal achievements. Both teams face goaltending decisions, with the Bruins likely rotating between Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman. The regular season ending on a sour note for both teams brings more motivation as they aim to win this playoff series.