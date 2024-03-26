"Hardest team you'll have to make": Habs captain Nick Suzuki on making Team Canada roster for 4 Nation Face-off 

Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki expressed his aspirations to secure a spot on Team Canada's roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, slated to take place from Feb. 12 to 20, 2025.

Suzuki acknowledged the formidable challenge, recognizing the wealth of talent among Canadian players in the NHL. He emphasized the necessity of showcasing his skills to catch the attention of selectors:

"It's probably the hardest team you'll have to make, there are a lot of really good players. I just have to do what I can to show what type of player I am."

Looking ahead to the 2026 Winter Olympics, Suzuki reiterated his desire to represent Team Canada on the international stage. He acknowledged the significance of the Olympics in hockey:

"I've definitely thought about it a lot; I'd love to be part of that team- I think any player would want to play in the Olympics so we'll see what happens. I just have to keep doing my job & show what type of player I can be."

As Canada aims to reaffirm its dominance in international hockey, Suzuki recognizes the competition for roster spots will be fierce. With established stars like Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Mitch Marner, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar expected to feature prominently, Suzuki remains determined to stake his claim among the elite.

Nick Suzuki's career year and offensive dynamics define Canadiens' season

Nick Suzuki has reache­d new personal heights for the­ Canadiens this season. His recent performance included a goal and an assist in a 5-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken, contributing to his career-best 28 goals and equaling his highe­st point total of 66. Suzuki's productive stretch over the last five games has seen him register three goals and five points.

Suzuki's partnership with Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky has proven to be the team's most formidable and consistent trio. Together, they have outperformed other line combinations significantly, as evidenced by their collective 61 goals compared to the 53 goals scored by the team's other top trios. Notably, his trio's contribution accounts for 42% of the team's goals.

Despite the promising performance of Suzuki's line, there remains a recognition of areas for improvement within the team. The potential return of a healthy Kirby Dach and the acquisition of talent through the draft or trades offer optimism for bolstering the team's offensive depth.

However, uncertainties persist, with the outcome contingent on various factors, including player development and roster adjustments.