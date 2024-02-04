"Has he actually won anything?": Leafs nation claps back at David Pastrnak for his sly dig at Toronto Maple Leafs

After the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak stirred up a friendly rivalry. He tossed a gentle tease at the Toronto Maple Leafs and their supporters. Team Matthews, led by Auston Matthews, won the game with their fans cheering in Toronto.

Pastrnak added a bit of light-hearted chatter in his post-game comments with a smile when asked about the four Toronto Maple Leafs players on the winning team.

"Good for them. They needed some wins. They got one," Pastrnak remarked.

The comment, delivered in good spirits, hinted at the historical rivalry between the Bruins and the Maple Leafs.

David Pastrnak showed his outstanding talent in the match, notably with an impressive action that surprised his teammate Jeremy Swayman. This reminded the Maple Leafs and their fans that the Bruins remain a powerhouse.

Twitter erupted with a flurry of reactions from hockey fans across the league as they weighed in on David Pastrnak's cheeky comment about the Toronto Maple Leafs.

With Toronto fans currently holding the upper hand in recent playoff performances, it seems Pastrnak's sly dig may not sit well with Leafs nation, adding another layer to the storied rivalry between these two Original Six teams.

Jeremy Swayman reflects on David Pastrnak's All-Star brilliance and friendly banter

At the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, Boston Bruins teammates, Jeremy Swayman and David Pastrnak took center stage, with Pastrnak's skillful moves outsmarting Swayman not once but twice. After the second game's shootout, Swayman, despite being on the receiving end, graciously acknowledged Pastrnak's prowess, describing his teammate's maneuvers as unpredictable.

"That's great. I mean, he's got a couple of go-to moves. I thought he was gonna go left side, and he pulled a Jake Dabrowski on me. So it's a good move. I was pleasantly surprised. It's good. He does that for our team," Swayman commented.

Reflecting on Pastrnak's goal-scoring prowess, Swayman admitted:

"I think he's got a really good move where he can decept the goalie with a high glove shot or a high blocker shot. So, him and I actually work on that quite a bit, and I can't believe he got me tonight. So it's a good thing for him and our team moving forward, that's for sure."

Asked about Pastrnak's chatter, Swayman grinned. He was ready for friendly jabs in the Bruins' locker room. Even in intense games, Swayman noted Pastrnak's cheery spirit. He pointed out Pastrnak’s role as a team leader.