Has Connor McDavid ever won a Stanley Cup? Tracing the Oilers' star's playoffs history, records and more

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has yet to win a Stanley Cup in his NHL career. Despite being drafted first overall in 2015 and entering the league as a generational talent, he has struggled to find playoff success.

The Oilers clinched their last Stanley Cup victory in 1990 by defeating the Boston Bruins four games to one. This marked the fifth championship win for Edmonton and their first since the departure of Wayne Gretzky.

The Oilers are contenders in the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs and among the favorites to go the distance.

Connor McDavid’s records

McDavid's accolades are nothing short of remarkable. He has won the Art Ross Trophy five times as the top point scorer in the league. He has been named MVP three times and won the Maurice "Rockey" Richard Trophy one time.

In the last season, he received five awards for leading in goals and assists achieving a career of 153 points. This accomplishment made him one of five players to reach 150 points.

In the 2023-24 season, McDavid joined an elite group of players, becoming the fourth in NHL history to reach triple-digits in assists, alongside Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, and Bobby Orr, later joined by Nikita Kucherov.

Connor McDavid’s playoff history

He has attended six playoffs from 2016-17 and consecutively from 2019-20 to the current 2023-24 season. In 50 playoff games, McDavid has recorded 29 goals, 51 assists and a plus-minus of +17, resulting in 80 points.

He also scored 11 powerplay goals and recorded 33 points, including two short-handed goals and three short-handed points.

McDavid has accumulated 14 penalty minutes while logging an average of 23:29 on the ice. He scored two game-winning goals and netted one overtime goal while taking 178 shots on goal. His shooting accuracy stands at 16.3%.

Connor McDavid on winning the Stanley Cup

Winning the Stanley Cup remains the top priority for Connor McDavid as he continues his NHL career with the Edmonton Oilers.

"I think hockey is a team game, but with that being said, all those great guys have won before and it’s certainly something that we’re after in Edmonton," McDavid said before 2023-24 preseason to NHL.com.

"There has been no shortage of talk or coverage on that, but I certainly feel that the greats have all won and that’s what you have to do."

McDavid understands that a Stanley Cup is necessary for him to be considered an all-time NHL great.

