Has any NHL team come back from 3-0 in Stanley Cup Final?

Only one team in NHL history has made a comeback from a 3-0 deficit to win the Stanley Cup Final. In 1942, the Toronto Maple Leafs pulled off a historic comeback against the Detroit Red Wings to clinch their fourth championship.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Edmonton Oilers, who trail the Florida Panthers 3-0 in this year's Stanley Cup Final, are looking to become the first team since the Maple Leafs to overturn such a deficit.

Teams that have won the first three games in the final series have gone on to win 96.4% of the time (27-1).

Only four NHL teams have overturned a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs. The LA Kings (2013-14) are the most recent team to do so.

Edmonton Oilers have mountain to climb against Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers stunned Rogers Place by beating the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 to take Game 3 on Thursday. The Panthers hold a commanding 3-0 lead in the series and are only a game away from hoisting their first Stanley Cup.

The Oilers' prospects were bleak after they dropped the first two games. Only five NHL teams had previously overturned such a margin (54 attempts). Four out of those five series were decided in seven games. The Boston Bruins were the most recent team to accomplish the feat, defeating the Vancouver Canucks in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.