Has an NHL team ever lost from a 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final?

The Florida Panthers have lost in the Stanley Cup final despite having a 3-0 lead over the Edmonton Oilers. The Panthers were looking good at the start of the season but things have taken a completely different turn now.

The Oilers have successfully made a comeback and the series score stands at 3-3. If the Panthers lose the Stanley Cup, they will be the second team to do so in NHL history.

The only other team to lose after a 3-0 lead was the Detroit Red Wings back in 1942. They lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Stanley Cup final, making their loss one of the biggest setbacks in NHL history.

That year, the Detroit Red Wings were up by three games, scoring twelve goals while holding off Toronto's six. But Toronto fought right back with a key 4-3 win in Game 4 thanks to Nick Metz's game-deciding goal.

They sustained the momentum with an enormous 9-3 win in Game 5, followed by a solid 3-0 shutout in Game 6, which set them up for a crucial Game 7. And finally, Pete Langelle scored the goal that sealed the series.

Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers' Stanley Cup series so far

Sergei Bobrovsky should receive a lot of credit for the Florida Panthers' amazing start. The team won three back-to-back games, starting with a 3-0 shutout.

2024 Stanley Cup Final - Game Six

Then, in Game 2, they pulled off another 4-1 win. Edmonton's offense was looking weak at this point, despite having the NHL's two best forwards, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, on their side.

There were expectations for Game 3 but once again, Sergei Bobrovsky and the Panthers' offense denied the Oilers their win. Everyone was confident that the Panthers were winning the cup in Game 4, but the unexpected was about to happen.

The Oilers pulled off a massive 8-1 win, Sergei Bobrovsky had to be pulled from the Game after allowing 5 games. Panthers' wall had shattered and now Connor McDavid had found a way. He scored four points that night, which included one goal.

Moving to Game 5, the Oilers once again pulled off a 5-3 win, leaving the Panthers in doubt. Oilers camp was finally positive about making a comeback.

Captain Connor McDavid had once again made a record of scoring back-to-back four-point games in the Stanley Cup finals series. He scored two goals and two assists.

In Game 6, the Oilers' whole team came together and it was not a one-man show. Starting with Warren Foegele, who scored the first goal. Adam Henriques, Zach Hyman, Ryan McLeod, and Darnell Nurse each chipped in a goal for the Oilers' 5-1 win.

The Panthers are in a completely vulnerable position now, with the series tied 3-3.