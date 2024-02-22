"Hasn't happened yet" - NHL insider provides concerning update around Arizona Coyotes' future

In a recent episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman provided a concerning update regarding the future of the Arizona Coyotes, shedding light on the uncertainties surrounding the team's arena situation and ownership plans.

Friedman disclosed that Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo had promised to address the team's staff about their future a couple of weeks ago, yet this discussion has not materialized. This delay has left many within the organization and the hockey community at large on edge, awaiting crucial decisions about the team's direction.

Friedman said on the podcast:

"A couple of weeks ago, Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo said he’d address his staff about the future. It hasn’t happened yet."

The Coyotes have been grappling with the challenge of finding a permanent arena ever since relocating from Glendale in 2022. Currently, they play their home games at Mullett Arena on the Arizona State University campus.

Despite its efforts, including a failed arena vote in Tempe last May, the team has been unable to secure a suitable location on privately owned land.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing arena search during his news conference at the NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 2. Bettman said that owner Alex Meruelo was focusing on a specific piece of land. However, the timeline for addressing this issue remains uncertain.

Shortly after Bettman's comments, the Arizona Coyotes confirmed their intentions to pursue a plan to purchase state trust land in north Phoenix.

Maple Leafs beat Arizona Coyotes 6-3

Auston Matthews made hockey history by becoming the fastest U.S.-born player to score 50 goals in a season, achieving the milestone in his 54th game. He accomplished this feat with a power-play goal just five minutes into the match against the struggling Arizona Coyotes, ultimately leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-3 victory.

Matthews' achievement is second only to Wayne Gretzky, who set the record by scoring his 50th goal in his 39th game during the 1981-82 season.

In the game, Matthews added his 51st goal with a second-period rebound, contributing to his remarkable streak of nine goals in the last four games. The Maple Leafs extended their winning streak to five games, defeating the Coyotes, who suffered their 11th consecutive loss.

Despite the Arizona Coyotes' efforts to mount a comeback, with goals from Matias Maccelli, Barrett Hayton and Dylan Guenther, they fell short. Guenther's power-play goal brought Arizona within one, but Toronto secured the win with Nylander's breakaway goal after killing a penalty. The Maple Leafs' victory ended a four-game losing streak against the Coyotes.