"Hate Marchand, but he's based here": Social media reacts to Brad Marchand's response to Canadians booing US national anthem

Fans on social media reacted to Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand's response to the booing of the U.S. national anthem.

The trend of Canadian fans booing "The Star-Spangled Banner" continued at the 4 Nations Face-Off, as spectators at Bell Centre booed the anthem before the United States' game against Finland on Thursday.

In response to the booing of the American anthem, Brad Marchand said (per Chris Johnston):

"They should not be booing the Americans during that anthem. They have nothing to do with the political things that are going on. I do feel bad for those guys in that moment. I don’t think it’s right."

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) shared their thoughts on Marchand's stance. One user tweeted:

"I hate Marchand. But he's based here."

Another chimed in:

"Something is wrong when Marchand is the voice of reason."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"It’s the Tariff Cup. Looks like there will be NO RESPECT to the American flag," a user posted.

"Unfortunately the thin line between sports and politics has been broken by the US. Not the players but the country they represent," another commented.

"Classless. I don’t care what’s going on between the US and Canada. Never boo their anthem and I expect the same respect for ours," another said.

"I agree 100%. This has nothing to do with politics," another added.

There are ongoing geopolitical tensions between the two nations, particularly following President Donald Trump's tariff threats.

Brad Marchand on the Canada-US hockey rivalry

Brad Marchand also shared his thoughts on the Canada-U.S. hockey rivalry, emphasizing that it is the biggest rivalry in the sport.

“There’s no bigger rivalry in hockey than Canada and the U.S.,” Marchand said via NHL. “I think these are the games everyone dreams of playing hockey."

“Those are the memories that last a lifetime. And we’re all looking forward to it.”

The rivalry will ignite once more on Saturday, when Canada and the U.S. face off in the 4 Nations Face-Off clash at Bell Centre.

