"Hate this post": Connor McDavid's wife's Lauren dejected as Connor Brown's wife bids goodbye to Edmonton in emotional social media post

Former Oilers veteran Connor Brown signed with the New Jersey Devils in free agency this week. On Wednesday, Brown’s wife Madison penned a moving farewell message on her Instagram as the family is about to start a new chapter in NJ.

Madison shared a carousel of pictures featuring special memories of their family on and off the ice in Edmonton. In the caption, she wrote:

“Forever a special place in our hearts. Thanks for the best two years, Edmonton 💙🧡”

Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle got emotional in the comments section of the post. She wrote:

“I hate this post 😭 going to miss u so much love youuuu”

Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins also expressed her emotions in the comments.

“Love you so much 🥹,” she added.

via Instagram /@madisonannebrown

The Devils signed him to a four-year deal worth $12 million, which carries a $3 million cap hit per season. Brown spent last season with the Edmonton Oilers, where he played all 82 games and posted 13 goals and 17 assists. In the playoffs, he contributed nine points in 20 games as the Oilers made a run to the Stanley Cup Final but lost to the Florida Panthers in six games.

The deal includes a full no-move clause for the first two seasons. In the final two years, Brown will have a 10-team no-trade list.

Connor Brown opens up on choosing the Devils

During a media availability on Wednesday, Connor Brown mentioned that choosing the New Jersey Devils in free agency was a balancing act. He explained that the biggest reason he picked the Devils was the team’s skill level and future direction.

He also mentioned that the chance of being closer to his family on the East Coast has been a major factor.

“I think the team is in a position to um you know get better and better over my term and and so um you know I anticipate some some good playoff runs and and things like that,” he said.

“So um also there you know other things going to it uh East Coast so you know closer to our family. We got a little guy, so um you know, be able to have family visit him a little bit easier and um and things like that.”

He then explained that he had worked with head coach Sheldon Keefe during his time with the Marlies. Brown shared how Keefe helped him early in his career and shared that he is looking forward to reuniting.

