"Have they found a way to create cheat codes?": Analyst in disbelief as Vegas Golden Knights trade for Noah Hanifin

The long-anticipated trade of Noah Hanifin was finally completed ahead of the trade deadline on Friday. Hanifin has been traded to the Vegas Golden Knights, in exchange for which the Calgary Flames will receive a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft.

Brayan Hayes shared his thoughts on "Harvey's Hot Takes" regarding the trade:

"I'm so confused, everytime they're involved in a massive transaction featuring a great player at a high salary cap. Are they working with different rules?

"Have they found a way to create cheat codes the rest of the league doesn't have?" Hayes added.

The Vegas Golden Knights are on their way to defending the Stanley Cup and have some work ahead of them. With the season entering a critical phase, winning is everything and in fourth place in the Pacific, Vegas can't allow this four-game losing streak to continue.

What will Noah Hanifin add to the Vegas Golden Knights?

Noah Hanifin, a 2018 NHL All-Star, will look to maintain his form with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Hanifin is a skilled two-sided player, very quick on the ice and slick with his passing. With 11 goals and 24 assists in 61 games, he's also enjoying the finest offensive year of his career.

At 6-foot-3 and 207 pounds, he gives Vegas' already formidable defense some more physicality. That has been a major issue during the Vegas Golden Knights' recent slump, with the defense needing bolstering.

High expectations will be on Hanifin as he joins the defending champions. As such, there will be little room for error and he will need to hit the ground running in Vegas. Given the importance of wins at this stage in the season, expect to see Hanifin putting his body on the line for his new team.

The Golden Knights are fourth in the Pacific Division with a 33-23-7 record and will be hoping to find some consistent good form to push into the playoffs. Next up for Vegas are the fourth-placed Detroit Wings on Saturday and it will be interesting to see if Noah Hanifin gets some minutes for his new side.