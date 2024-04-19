Former Atlanta Thrashers player Chris Thorburn recently reflected on his experience when his team relocated to Winnipeg, amid the ongoing saga of the Arizona Coyotes potentially moving to Utah. Thorburn vividly recalls the moment he learned of the relocation while preparing for a backyard renovation in Atlanta.

The news brought a mix of emotions, starting with anger, as he had been a vocal advocate for keeping the Thrashers in Atlanta.

As per Ian Mendes of The Athletic, Thorburn said:

“It was an array of emotions, to say the least, And the first emotion was anger.”

The announcement of the team's relocation stirred a tumultuous array of emotions for Thorburn and his family. Initially engulfed by anger, Thorburn had been one of the staunchest advocates for retaining the Thrashers in Atlanta. He actively participated in public rallies and fervently voiced his pleas through media interviews, endeavoring to rally support for the team's cause.

Navigating the intricacies of relocation, the NHL's collective bargaining agreement facilitated reimbursement for reasonable moving expenses incurred by transferred players. The Winnipeg Jets' administration facilitated the transition by connecting the Thorburns with a real estate agent and shouldering the costs of relocating their possessions from Atlanta to Winnipeg. Thorburn attests to the relatively seamless logistical process, facilitated by the support provided by the team's management.

Drawing from his personal journey, Thorburn offers sage advice to the Coyotes players embarking on their transition to Salt Lake City. Encouraging them to approach the endeavor with an open mind, he shows the potential for unexpected discoveries and newfound appreciation for their new surroundings.

Thorburn said:

“Have an open mind, l loved Atlanta, but I was naive to how good the experience was in Winnipeg. And I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Despite his initial attachment to Atlanta, Thorburn acknowledges the invaluable experiences and cherished memories that emerged from his time in Winnipeg, affirming his gratitude for the unforeseen journey.

Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo plans new arena in Phoenix amidst NHL deal

Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo is determined to revive hockey in Coyotes despite setbacks. Following Tempe voters' rejection of a new arena plan, he aims to secure over 100 acres of state land in north Phoenix for a new arena.

The land will be auctioned in June with an opening bid of $68.5 million. Meruelo has five years to construct the arena, aiming for completion in three to four years. He negotiated a deal with the NHL, retaining Arizona's name and logo while Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith takes over.

Meruelo emphasizes the need for city cooperation, seeking permits and proposing a "theme park district" to fund development through a surcharge on facility sales. While discussions with Phoenix officials are preliminary, Meruelo's team is committed to the project's success. The goal is to build without direct public funding, relying instead on voluntary fees from facility users.

